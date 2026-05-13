Cardinals-Astros Mock Trade: St. Louis Adds Bullpen Weapon Without Breaking Bank

The St. Louis Cardinals have arguably done enough so far this season to put the talks of trading pieces away on hold, for now.

That doesn't mean that the Cardinals should go out and trade a handful of prospects away for some sort of star. That also isn't the case. The Cardinals need to see what this young roster can do. So far, the young Cardinals have been one of the best overall teams in baseball. St. Louis has a better record than teams like the Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Cincinnati Reds, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers, among many others.

It would be a phenomenal story if this young roster could somehow find its way to the playoffs later on in the campaign. But again, there's no reason to go all in just yet. If the Cardinals keep winning at this clip, they should avoid trading key contributors away and simply find some sort of bullpen help and go from there. That doesn't mean to go out and swing a blockbuster deal. Instead, someone like Bryan King of the Houston Astros would be a worthy target.

Cardinals-Astros Bryan King Mock Trade

May 5, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Bryan King (74) delivers a pitch in the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Cardinals Receive: LHP Bryan King

Astros Receive: LHP Brycen Mautz (Cardinals' No. 20 prospect), RHP Chen-Wei Lin (Cardinals' No. 24 prospect)

Breakdown: The Cardinals could use another lefty reliever and King has been solid so far this season. He has appeared in 14 games so far this season and has a 3.24 ERA. In 2025, he had a 2.78 ERA in 68 total appearances. In 2024, he had a 2.39 ERA in 28 outings. For the Cardinals, they could use that type of production. Plus, he's under team control through the 2030 season.

In exchange, the Astros would get two inexpensive pitching prospects with upside. Mautz has a 2.97 ERA in seven starts down with Triple-A Memphis. Wei Lin has a 3.97 ERA in six total appearances down in Double-A Springfield. The Astros have the worst pitching in baseball. In this scenario, they would add two guys who could help the club in the majors in the not-so-distant future while giving up a hurler in the game's most volatile position.

The bullpen is always volatile. This season has been a clear step back from King's first two seasons. What if things get worse for him? Maybe it would make sense to cash in now and the Cardinals are in need of a lefty reliever with team control.