Cardinals Best Trade Deadline Option Might Go Beyond Buying or Selling

The St. Louis Cardinals have won five consecutive games and are still at the top of the National League wild card race despite having entered a rebuild under first year president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. The team is focused on the future, but that has somehow led to more success in the present.

But it's certainly been a treat for the fans, who did not expect much out of the 2026 Cardinals. However, this could lead to some tough decisions at the trade deadline for Bloom.

The Cardinals have a roster that is set up to sell at the trade deadline, but they're playing like a contender. At the same time, buying would cost prospects, which could lead to Bloom ultimately taking a different approach: simply leaving the roster as it is.

Cardinals' best approach may be standing pat

Jun 9, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are clearly much better than expected this year. While things could always change, the season is now two months old, and the Cardinals have not faded into obscurity. In fact, every time it looks like they are about to slip in the standings, they get hot again.

But it would be difficult for the Cardinals to do any sort of adding to the roster this summer. They need to keep strengthening their farm system with more prospects, but if that type of deal isn't available to them, then it would make more sense for them to simply stand pat and leave the roster alone for the rest of 2026.

Bloom has even previously said that he does not want to deviate from the current plan, and that is ultimately a wise decision. There is too much at stake for the future, and simply sacrificing that for one year of contention isn't worth it, especially if the Cardinals are unable to contend in 2027 and 2028.

The good thing about standing pat now as opposed to the last few years of John Mozeliak's tenure is that there is a clear plan in place and the Cardinals are fully committed to it.

If there is an opportunity to land more prospects at the deadline, it would be wise for the Cardinals to jump on that. However, if they keep playing well, the best approach would be to keep the roster as it is and not changing anything as long as they keep their heads above water.

It will be interesting to see where they stand on August 3.