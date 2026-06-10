Cardinals Breakout Closer Called Top Trade Candidate with Deadline Looming

The St. Louis Cardinals are still flying high this season. A 7-0 win over the New York Mets on Tuesday night brought them to eight games above the .500 mark and helped them stay in front in the National League wild card race.

However, that has not stopped speculation of potential trades. The Cardinals are a team with a lot of interesting trade chips, some of whom are on expiring contracts.

One that is not a free agent at the end of the season is closer Riley O'Brien. He has three years left after 2026. Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report created a trade deadline big board with less than two months to go until the day, and among the top trade candidates was O'Brien.

"True, Riley O'Brien is under St. Louis' control for four more seasons. But he's also 31 years old, so moving him now while he's worth something is the wise play," Rymer wrote. "He's more of a setup man than a closer type, but a darn good one because of high-90s heat, good control and a knack for getting ground balls."

Riley O'Brien named Cardinals top trade chip

Jun 7, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) reacts after closing out the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

O'Brien hit a bit of a rough patch in May, but he is 3-3 with a 3.68 ERA in 29 appearances and has recorded 17 saves. He has been with the Cardinals since 2024 and emerged as a potential closer option last year after Ryan Helsley was traded.

This year, he has the job down cold in St. Louis. But with his high-octane stuff and ability to touch triple digits, the Cardinals could have a very valuable trade chip on their hands. There is still a lot of time left in the season, and it is unclear if the Cardinals are going to be able to keep this up.

Assuming that they start to slip in the standings, O'Brien would make a very interesting trade candidate. His years of control could also allow St. Louis to bring back some solid prospects in exchange. They do need more pitching depth in their farm system, so trading O'Brien wouldn't hurt.

If the Cardinals are in the race still, then trading O'Brien wouldn't make much sense, but there is always a chance things could go south later on this season, so trading O'Brien should at the very least remain on the table as the deadline approaches.

The Cardinals have been one of baseball's biggest surprises this season.