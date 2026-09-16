Cardinals' Biggest Takeaway With JJ Wetherholt Back

The St. Louis Cardinals got a star back into the fold on Wednesday.

JJ Wetherholt was activated off the Injured List and appeared in his first game since Aug. 29. The 24-year-old now has a last-second opportunity to make things interesting in the race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Arguably, with Wetherholt back, the race for the National League Rookie of the Year Award is now the biggest thing to watch in St. Louis from here on out.

Wetherholt entered the day on Wednesday slashing .242/.343/.370 with a .713 OPS, 17 home runs, 48 RBIs, 14 stolen bases, 63 walks, 14 doubles and 88 runs scored. On top of that, Wetherholt has been among the best defensive players in baseball this year. Wetherholt is in the 100th percentile in outs above average with 22. The only player in baseball who has recorded more outs above average is Pete Crow-Armstrong with 26.

Wetherholt's biggest competition for the Rookie of the Year Award is Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds. As of right now, Stewart should still be considered the favorite for the award. Wetherholt arguably should've been before, but his stint on the Injured List gave Stewart a few weeks to rack up numbers and move ahead.

JJ Wetherholt Is Back

Aug 26, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop JJ Wetherholt (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Baltimore Orioles during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart has played in 151 games and has slashed .266/.335/.470 with an .805 OPS, 31 home runs, 107 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 25 doubles and 82 runs scored.

Wetherholt is ahead of Stewart in wins above replacement right now. Wetherholt entered the day with 4.7 wins above replacement to Stewart's 2.2 wins above replacement. While this is the case, Stewart has the round numbers that votes will certainly take into account with 30-plus homers and 100-plus RBIs. That's going to be hard for Wetherholt to overcome after missing a few weeks of action. Stewart has the big-time power numbers that fans certainly have become attached to. Wetherholt has been a better — and more valuable player — overall, thanks in large part to his elite defense. A Gold Glove Award should be in his future this year, to say the least.

His defense may not carry the same type of cache as 30-plus homers, but clearly Wetherholt has been impactful, as shown by more than doubling Stewart's WAR.

Still, Stewart has the luxury of not missing a few weeks, and therefore the edge in this race. If Wetherholt can get hot over the next week, or so, he can make it a race again, which would be huge for St. Louis. The Cardinals will get an extra draft pick if Wetherholt can win the award. For a team that has been rebuilding and stockpiling prospects, what else could you ask for?

The Cardinals aren't going to be in the playoffs. From here on out, all eyes should be on Wetherholt above all else.