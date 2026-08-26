Sal Stewart’s Rookie of the Year Chances Just Took a Major Turn

Sal Stewart has been right in the middle of the National League Rookie of the Year conversation for most of the season, but for the first time in a while, the Reds rookie has moved back to the top of the race.

Stewart hit his 28th home run of the season Tuesday night against the Giants, continuing what has been an incredible rookie season. He nearly had another one earlier in the game, hitting a deep fly ball that would have been a home run in five MLB ballparks, but was ultimately caught at the wall by Giants outfielder Drew Gilbert.

The latest betting odds show just how much the Rookie of the Year race has changed. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Stewart is now the favorite to win the award at +115, moving just ahead of Cardinals rookie JJ Wetherholt at +130.

That is quite the shift from where things stood less than a week ago when Wetherholt was a -155 favorite and Stewart was at +185.

There is still lots of baseball left to be played, and the race between Stewart and Wetherholt appears far from over. But after spending much of the summer chasing Wetherholt in the odds, Stewart has put himself right back where he wants to be.

Carter Graham Continues to Produce in Double-A Chattanooga

Reds prospect Carter Graham played part of the 2025 season for the Daytona Tortugas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starting the season as a 24-year-old with High-A Dayton, Carter Graham did not make many top prospect lists. However, after slashing .322/.450/.614 with 34 extra-base hits in 66 games with Dayton, Graham was promoted to Double-A Chattanooga and continued to produce.

In 44 games with the Lookouts, Graham has slashed .263/.382/.450 with 16 extra-base hits. Baseball America has ranked him as Cincinnati's No. 26 prospect.

"Graham’s profile makes his breakout this season tough to believe in, but with hit after hit he gives hope that he’s just a very late bloomer," Baseball America's scouting report reads. "Graham had an excellent career at Stanford, but after the Reds picked him in the eighth round in 2023, he didn’t hit. Graham bounced between Low-A and High-A in 2024 and 2025, failing to do anything of note. In 2026 he has been one of the best hitters in the Midwest League in the first half of the season, showing the power he’d been missing."

Graham will turn 25 soon, but he is certainly a prospect worth monitoring in the Reds' system.

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly

Follow me on X at @RedsDaily4 for more.



Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds! Follow Cincinnati Reds OnSI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI. Like Our Cincinnati Reds On SI Facebook Page. Follow Cincinnati Reds On SI on Instagram.



