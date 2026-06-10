Cardinals Add Former Phillies Prospect in Low-Risk Gamble

The St. Louis Cardinals added another hurler to the organization on Tuesday.

St. Louis announced that it purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Andrew Schultz from the independent Atlantic League’s Lancaster Stormers and sent him to Double-A Springfield.

"We have purchased the contract of RHP Andrew Schultz and assigned him to Springfield (AA)," the Cardinals announced. "Schultz joins the organization after appearing in 16 games with the independent Atlantic League’s Lancaster Stormers this season. The 28-year-old posted a 1.69 ERA with a league-leading 17.4 SO/9 IP and league-best 2.3 H/9 IP (min. 15.0 IP).

"A former 2019 6th round draft selection out of Tennessee, Schultz pitched 5 seasons in the Phillies system with a career 11.5 SO/9 IP across 147 relief appearances."

We have purchased the contract of RHP Andrew Schultz and assigned him to Springfield (AA).



Schultz joins the organization after appearing in 16 games with the independent Atlantic League’s Lancaster Stormers this season. The 28-year-old posted a 1.69 ERA with a league-leading… pic.twitter.com/tlkA58IsVV — Cardinals Player Development (@CardsPlayerDev) June 9, 2026

The Cardinals Added A New Arm

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

With Schultz the Cardinals are getting an intriguing righty with big-time strikeout stuff on a minor league deal. There is very little risk, if any, with minor league deals. It's a bit of a gamble rolling the dice on an Indy ball hurler, but it won't negatively impact the big league club at all.

With Lancaster, Schultz logged 31 strikeouts in just 16 innings pitched. On top of that, he had a 1.69 ERA and a 2-0 record in 16 appearances. When you can add a reliever with stuff like that, you certainly roll the dice.

He began his professional baseball journey in the Philadelphia Phillies' farm system. He was selected in the sixth round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Tennessee but had a difficult path in professional baseball early on. He made his professional debut shortly after being drafted by the Phillies and pitched in 26 total games with the GCL Phillies East and the Class-A Lakewood BlueClaws. But then minor league baseball was not played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He didn't pitch in a game in 2021 either. So, after being drafted, he made 26 appearances in 2019 and then didn't pitch in a pro game again until 2022.

Naturally, there was some rust. He had a 4.03 ERA in 45 outings in 2022 and made it to Double-A. He spent the entire 2023 season in Double-A. In 2024, he made it up to Triple-A, but didn't get over the hump. In 2025, he didn't get above Double-A and was released. But this season, he has looked different while pitching for Lancaster. One thing that is true about the Cardinals right now is the fact that Chaim Bloom knows how to build a strong farm system. If he sees something in Schultz, that's positive.

At the end of the day, he's someone who has a big arm and had potential after being drafted. Then, his development was stunted by things out of his control. Now, he's just 28 years old. Maybe the Cardinals can find something in him.