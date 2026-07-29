Report: Cardinals 'Willing To Listen' To Trade Offers On Anyone But These Two Players

It was reported on Wednesday that both St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dustin May and reliever Ryne Stanek were both in play to possibly be moved ahead of Monday's MLB trade deadline.

With the Cardinals continuing to hover around the .500 mark as the baseball calendar prepares to flip to August, it makes sense for St. Louis to be sellers this season.

ESPN's Jorge Castillo reported Wednesday morning that the Cardinals are willing to hear trade offers on anyone from their roster, except second baseman JJ Wetherholt and rightfielder Jordan Walker.

"The Cardinals are willing to listen to offers on anybody on their big league roster not named Jordan Walker or JJ Wetherholt, sources told ESPN. That includes veteran outfielder Lars Nootbaar and All-Star designated hitter/catcher Ivan Herrera, who has drawn interest from at least the Yankees and Red Sox," Castillo wrote. "Both clubs seek catching and offensive help. Herrera has caught only 40 games this season -- and started 66 at DH -- and grades out as a below-average catcher, but the right-handed hitter owns a career 121 OPS+."

Furthermore, Castillo indicated that Stanek, All-Star closer Riley O'Brien and left-handed relief pitcher JoJo Romero have been drawing interest from numerous teams.

"The cost for the 31-year-old O'Brien, a first-time All-Star this season, would be steep since he is under team control through 2030," the insider said. "Stanek and Romero, however, are free agents after the season. The Yankees are among the clubs that have shown interest in the Cardinals relievers."

Though president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom is smart to have St. Louis in sell mode, it's also a no-brainer to keep Walker and Wetherholt off limits.

JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker Are The Cardinals' Present, Future

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) celebrates a win with right fielder Jordan Walker (18) after defeating the Los Angeles Angels 1-0 at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Considering where he was just four months ago, it's wild to consider that Walker is now untouchable in trade talks.

The 2020 first-round pick was one of the top prospects in baseball prior to making his MLB debut on Opening Day of the 2023 campaign, but his first three seasons were a major struggle.

Walker has had a full breakout in 2026 though, entering Wednesday with 22 home runs, 77 RBIs, 14 stolen bases and a .283/.345/.504 slash line. The first-time All-Star also entered the Cardinals record books recently, becoming the first player in franchise history to win MLB's Home Run Derby.

Wetherholt, meanwhile, has proven his worth as the No. 7 overall pick from the 2024 MLB Draft.

The West Virginia University product entered Wednesday with 15 home runs, 40 RBIs, 11 stolen bases and .254/.350/.392 triple slash and is one of the favorites for the NL Rookie of the Year award.

Wetherholt will be 24 years old in September, while Walker turned 24 in May, meaning that the star duo likely hasn't even reached their prime yet.

The Cardinals may not be making a deep playoff run this fall, but they have two elite youngsters set to power their lineup for years to come.