Cardinals Called Out By Paul Sewald Over Thursday's Rainout

The St. Louis Cardinals were unable to finish their series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night. Rain came through the St. Louis area and forced a rainout. Now, the two teams will play a makeup game on July 23, starting at 4:15 local time.

Following the rainout on Thursday, several members of the Diamondbacks roster were quite frustrated over the situation, including veteran reliever Paul Sewald.

The right-hander took to X after the game was cancelled and expressed his frustrations with the Cardinals over the rainout and what it now means for Arizona.

"No you’re right thank you Cardinals for not moving our game up to this afternoon when we politely asked given the whole world knew it was going to rain tonight," Sewald complained. "I actually was really hoping we could lose an off day and turn it into a 4 city road trip."

No you’re right thank you @Cardinals for not moving our game up to this afternoon when we politely asked given the whole world knew it was going to rain tonight. I actually was really hoping we could lose an off day and turn it into a 4 city road trip 👍🏻 — Paul Sewald (@ItsPaulSewald) June 26, 2026

Cardinals Called Out by Paul Sewald

Jun 4, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks closing pitcher Paul Sewald (38) reacts after striking out an Arizona Diamondbacks batter in the ninth inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | Anna Carrington-Imagn Images

Unfortunately for Sewald, there a couple of flaws in his argument. For starters, the Cardinals are not the ones that control whether or not a game is postponed. That decision rests with Major League Baseball, so the right-hander's anger is a bit misplaced.

On the other side of the coin, this isn't any easier for the Cardinals. Like the Diamondbacks, they lose an off-day as well, and they lose it after coming home from a series on the road against the Los Angeles Angels, so there could be some jetlag following a swing on the west coast.

The Cardinals have also had a couple of games postponed already. They have a doubleheader to play against the Milwaukee Brewers on July 7 and another one against the Cincinnati Reds on August 17, so the notion that the Cardinals have it any easier than the Diamondbacks simply is not true.

Even if the Cardinals were in charge of this decision, blaming them isn't correct. The Diamondbacks are chasing the Cardinals in the wild card race, so it's not the responsibility of the Cardinals to accomodate a team that they are competing against for a playoff spot.

The Cardinals and Diamondbacks open the second half with a three-game series at Chase Field before the two teams play their makeup game the following week. It will be interesting to see if there are still a few unhappy campers on the Diamondbacks side, but the Cardinals are not the ones to blame for this situation, no matter how Sewald tries to spin it.