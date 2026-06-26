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St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Delayed on Thursday

The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks didn't begin their series finale as scheduled on Thursday night.
Patrick McAvoy|
Jul 12, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, United States; A view of empty seats as the St. Louis Cardinals play a simulated game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Jul 12, 2020; St. Louis, Missouri, United States; A view of empty seats as the St. Louis Cardinals play a simulated game at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

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St. Louis CardinalsArizona Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to wrap up a four-game series at Busch Stadium on Thursday night. But as of writing, it's unclear if the two National League clubs will be able to.

First pitch was delayed on Thursday due to inclement weather in the area, per the team.

"Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game has been delayed," the club announced. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

This story will be updated.

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Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com

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