St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Delayed on Thursday

The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to wrap up a four-game series at Busch Stadium on Thursday night. But as of writing, it's unclear if the two National League clubs will be able to.

First pitch was delayed on Thursday due to inclement weather in the area, per the team.

"Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game has been delayed," the club announced. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."

Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game has been delayed.



We will provide more information as it becomes available. — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 25, 2026

This story will be updated.