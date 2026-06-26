St. Louis Cardinals vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Delayed on Thursday
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The St. Louis Cardinals and Arizona Diamondbacks are hoping to wrap up a four-game series at Busch Stadium on Thursday night. But as of writing, it's unclear if the two National League clubs will be able to.
First pitch was delayed on Thursday due to inclement weather in the area, per the team.
"Due to inclement weather in the St. Louis area, the start of tonight's game has been delayed," the club announced. "We will provide more information as it becomes available."
This story will be updated.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com