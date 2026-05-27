Cardinals Keep Flamethrower, Trade Lars Nootbaar, More Bold Predictions for 2026 Season

The St. Louis Cardinals are facing their first bit of real adversity on the season so far.

St. Louis dropped its first two games of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers over the last two days. The Cardinals will look to avoid the sweep on Wednesday afternoon. In general, the Cardinals have lost five of their last six games. As of writing, the Cardinals are now 29-24 on the season and 3 1/2 games behind the Brewers for first place in the National League Central.

The Cardinals have now played just about a third of the season. St. Louis has 53 games under its belt, which is 32.7 percent of the 162-game schedule. Now is a good time to evaluate — and also make bold predictions for the rest of the season.

Cardinals Will Trade Lars Nootbaar

Aug 31, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) high fives teammates after scoring on a sacrifice fly out hit by designated hitter Ivan Herrera (not pictured) in the third inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Let's get this one out of the way. There were trade rumors out there around Nootbaar this past offseason, but the Cardinals didn't make a move. He underwent surgery on both of his heels and has been rehabbing ever since. He's down in the minors and should be back in the very near future. He's been awesome on his rehab assignment and is slashing .316/.381/.684 with a 1.065 OPS, two homers and four RBIs in seven games played. Nootbaar is under team control for just one more season. If he comes back and looks this good in the majors, he'll be a valuable trade chip. The summer would be the time to make a move because an acquiring team could get him for an entire season, plus a few months.

Cardinals Will Keep Riley O'Brien

May 7, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have one of the best closers in baseball right now in Riley O'Brien. If you don't expect to contend, you don't necessarily need a top-tier closer. There will surely be buzz around O'Brien, but he's under team control through the 2030 season. The Cardinals have him on a cheap deal for four more seasons. Unless someone makes an offer the Cardinals can't refuse, they don't necessarily need to move him.

Jordan Walker And JJ Wetherholt Both Hit 30-Plus Homers

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker (18) rounds third base in the second inning between the St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Saturday, May 23, 2026. | Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right now, Walker has 15 homers in 52 games. Wetherholt has nine homers in 52 games. For Walker, that would be a pace of 46.7 homers across 162 games. For Wetherholt, that would be a pace of 28 homers across 162 games. Neither will reach 162 games on the season as they have both missed one game apiece. Walker is clearly on pace to top 30 long balls. Wetherholt is slightly behind pace, but has the power to make it up.

St. Louis Will Finish 2026 Season With 3 Starters With An ERA Below 4.20

May 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael McGreevy (36) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' rotation has been better than expected. Michael McGreevy has a 2.98 ERA in 11 starts. Andre Pallante has a 3.76 ERA in 10 starts. Matthew Liberatore and Kyle Leahy are just about this 4.20 ERA threshold at 4.76 and 4.44. By the end of the season, at least three of these guys will be below 4.20.

Cardinals Will Finish Above .500

Apr 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Cardinals are five games above .500 right now. They're in the middle of a slump, but will find a way to stay above .500 throughout the campaign. Last year, the Cardinals went 78-84. This team is better than last year's club.