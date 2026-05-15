Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Sends Right Message About Team's Future Plans

The St. Louis Cardinals pulled off an impressive come-from-behind victory on Thursday against the Athletics in West Sacramento. It was their 12th comeback win of the year, which is the most in Major League Baseball.

This has led to some speculation about what the Cardinals might be doing later this year at the trade deadline. That day does not fall until August 3, so the Cardinals have time to decide what they're going to do.

However, as he has several times over the past several weeks, president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom made sure to reiterate that the Cardinals are focused on the long-term plan.

"I think the important thing — whether it’s today, tomorrow, a couple of months from now — at any point is just to make sure we’re doing everything we can to stay on track with what we’re trying to build and to look for as many ways as possible to keep building toward what we’re building," Bloom told Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Some of those that can help you are in the short term. Obviously, having said in the fall like I did, this is a long-term focus. Shame on us if we take our eye off of that and what we’re ultimately trying to accomplish."

Chaim Bloom remains focused on Cardinals' task

Dec 14, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president, baseball operations Chaim Bloom during the MLB winter meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Bloom made sure not to completely shut down certain avenues for the club to improve, but also made clear what his focus is. The Cardinals are still focused on the long-term goal, which is building a consistent contender for the future.

However, there is a world in which the Cardinals could add to their roster at the deadline. Fans just shouldn't expect anything major, but as long as those moves do not impact the long-term plan or derail what Bloom is trying to build, then it could make sense.

For example, the Cardinals could use another starting pitcher, and as long as they don't have to give up top prospects, it could work. Still, the focus is going to stay on the long-term goal, and that means the Cardinals could also sell to a degree and make moves in both directions.

There are still several months until the deadline actually happens, but as long as the Cardinals don't lose focus on their main plan, they should be set up quite well for the future. Bloom continues to send the right message about what the Cardinals plans are, and as long as he is transparent about it, fans should be on board with it.