Cardinals Could Learn a Lot From Brewers' Luis Lara Extension

The St. Louis Cardinals have done a lot of things right so far this season. The Cardinals entered the day on Tuesday with a 35-28 record and in second place in the National League Central.

The Cardinals have been playing so well that they are arguably a year ahead of schedule on this rebuild. St. Louis would be in the playoffs if the season were to end today. The Cardinals have the top National League Wild Card spot. The Philadelphia Phillies have the No. 2 spot and the Arizona Diamondbacks have the No. 3 spot.

The Cardinals have been so good and are just getting better with Nathan Church back in the mix now.

The Cardinals Should Follow Milwaukee's Lead

Apr 21, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It's been a fun season so far as the club has gotten back to the basics. St. Louis traded expensive veterans away and has put a focus on its young core and development. The goal of the 2026 season has been to see what they have and build out this core for the future. It was the right move and the Cardinals have been rewarded. With that being said, they should take inspiration from the one team ahead of them in the National League Central standings in the Milwaukee Brewers.

On Tuesday, the Brewers got their second long-term extension done of the season before the player made their big league debut. Shortstop Cooper Pratt landed an extension earlier this season and outfielder Luis Lara got an extension on Tuesday.

The Cardinals should follow the Brewers' lead and look to hand out a long-term extension or two as well. JJ Wetherholt, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn are the three candidates on the big league roster who are most worth pursuing an extension right now. Beyond these guys, Alec Burleson, Iván Herrera, and Michael McGreevy are options to consider. Down in the minors, outfielder Joshua Báez is the guy to circle and consider a deal like what the Brewers have done. Liam Doyle is another guy to follow, but it's too early to give a pitcher an extension. If there's someone down in the minors to hand an extension to, it would be Báez because he's already in Triple-A and thriving.

The Brewers have built a juggernaut and clearly know what they are doing. St. Louis should take a page out of the Brewers' playbook and see if it can get an extension done.