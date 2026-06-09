Cardinals' Nathan Church Officially Returns With New Role

The St. Louis Cardinals are fortunate to officially have outfielder Nathan Church back in the mix.

He hasn't played in a big league game since May 21, but that is going to change on Tuesday. Church was activated off the Injured List officially on Tuesday and Victor Scott II was optioned down to Triple-A.

OF Nathan Church has been activated from the 10-day IL.



OF Victor Scott II has been optioned to Memphis (AAA). pic.twitter.com/wnAjuifciN — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) June 9, 2026

Before Church landed on the Injured List, he was getting most of his playing time in left field with Scott in center field and Jordan Walker in right field. Church isn't just back in the mix now, but his role has already shifted. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol shared on Tuesday that Church's role will be viewed similarly to what Scott's was as the team's everyday center field, as shared on X by Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat.

The Cardinals Are Getting Even Better

May 9, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Nathan Church (27) hits a RBI double during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | David Frerker-Imagn Images

"Marmol says Church slots in more or less directly in the way they were using Scott," Jones wrote on X. "[José Fermín] may see some lefties, but Church is the everyday CF."

This is the right call. Obviously, nothing was going to change with Walker. With Lars Nootbaar back in the fold, he's another guy who could play center field if the club needed. So, it was at least a question about what the configuration was going to look like, but this is the right move. Nootbaar consistently in left field and Church consistently in center field is absolutely the right call. At some point, Joshua Báez is going to force the issue and the Cardinals are going to have to consider some sort of change, but that's a conversation for another day. Right now, the Cardinals are going to roll with their best outfield possible, at the moment, with Nootbaar, Church and Walker.

The Cardinals have been needing some more offense. That's why both Jimmy Crooks and Nelson Velázquez were promoted to the big leagues. Bryan Torres has been good off the bench for St. Louis as well. Now, Church is going to replace Scott and that's an immediate boost over what the club had/ St. Louis has won four straight games and should get even better immediately starting on Tuesday night.

Over the course of the 2026 season, the Cardinals' hot start has been talked about a lot and whether or not they can sustain it. They have so far and are just getting better. This feels like the beginning of something special.