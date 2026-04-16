Cardinals Announce Key Roster Move, Retain 27-Year-Old Pitcher

The St. Louis Cardinals have an exciting roster with a lot of young talent. The strength of their organization has quickly become its depth, especially on the pitching side of things. This week, the Cardinals were able to retain one of their left-handed pitchers.

On Monday, the Cardinals opted to designate left-handed pitcher Jared Shuster for assignment after a very short stint in the big leagues. Shuster was originally called up to the Cardinals on April 5 after signing a minor league deal with the team back in December.

On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that Shuster went unclaimed on waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Memphis. Given the fact that Shuster has been outrighted previously, he has the option to decline that assignment and elect free agency, though he's likely going to return to the Cardinals.

Retaining the lefty is a good move for the Cardinals. He tossed 3 2/3 innings in two appearances with the Cardinals, allowing two runs, two hits, and two walks during this short stint with the team before being designated for assignment.

Retaining Jared Shuster is huge for the Cardinals minor league depth

May 27, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Jared Shuster (51) throws the ball to first base for an out during the seventh inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Cardinals reporter John Denton recently highlighted how important this move is for the Cardinals, given the injury woes to their left-handed pitching depth in the minor leagues.

"Lefty reliever Jared Shuster, who was DFA’ed earlier in the week, returns to the Cardinals system. This is important for lefty MiLB depth after the organization recently lost Nick Raquet (DFA) and Packy Naughton (elbow ligament injury)," Denton wrote in a post to X on Thursday.

With the Cardinals losing lefty Nick Raquet after designating him for assignment, as well as lefty Packy Naughton suffering an injury, retaining a consistent option like Shuster is crucial.

This move could become even more important if the Cardinals look to trade lefty JoJo Romero later in the season. Romero has been looked at as a potential trade chip for the last year or so, and this season could be the year that he's finally moved.

Shuster doesn't have an incredibly high ceiling, but he could continue to work as valuable depth within the Cardinals' system.