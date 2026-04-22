Cardinals-Dodgers Mock Trade Sends Star Pitcher to LA After Edwin Diaz Injury

The St. Louis Cardinals are in the middle of a big rebuild, though they've gotten off to a fast start this season. The Cardinals are above .500 through the first month of the season, but they're still likely to sell at the trade deadline. They could look to sell sooner than that if they receive the right offer.

Either way, it's clear the Cardinals don't have a contending roster right now. They have next to no chance of competing with the top teams in the National League, which isn't a bad thing, considering they're in an aggressive rebuild.

As a result, the Cardinals could look to trade lefty JoJo Romero, and the Los Angeles Dodgers seem like the perfect fit.

Edwin Diaz injury could lead to a trade for JoJo Romero

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Dodgers recently lost their closer, Edwin Diaz, to an elbow injury that will keep him out for the next few months. Diaz had to undergo surgery to fix the issue. As a result, the Dodgers will be without him for the bulk of the rest of the season. When he does return, it's unclear if he's going to be the same caliber of player that he was before the injury right away.

As a result, the Dodgers could swing a trade for Cardinals pitcher JoJo Romero, who's been very good this season. He currently holds a 2.25 ERA across 12 innings. He's surrendered nine hits and three runs for the Cardinals.

Adding another lefty like Romero to the Dodgers' bullpen would be a worthwhile move, especially while Diaz is out.

What would it cost?

Jun 17, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks left fielder Charles Davalan (24) celebrates after a two-run home run by shortstop Wehiwa Aloy (9) against the UCLA Bruins during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Here's a mock trade that might be able to get the deal done for both sides:

Charles Davalan, the Dodgers' No. 8 prospect per MLB Pipeline, is slashing .321/.415/.607 through 15 games this season. He has an OPS over 1.000 with four home runs and four doubles early in the season. He has an incredible hit tool with the ability to bolster the Cardinals' lackluster outfield room of the future.

Adam Serwinowski isn't off to a hot start this season, but he has the talent to be a contributor in the big leagues in the near future. There's no path to a job in the starting rotation in Los Angeles, but he could certainly work his way up the ladder with the Cardinals.

It would be practically impossible for the Cardinals to decline a trade like this.