Cardinals Expected to Get JJ Wetherholt Back vs. Reds

When the St. Louis Cardinals announced their lineup for Wednesday's series finale against the Texas Rangers, there was one notable omission: rookie second baseman JJ Wetherholt.

While this is the case, there's no reason for concern. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat shared on X that Wetherholt is a "little beat up in his lower half" but is expected to return on Friday.

"Wetherholt is 'a little beat up in his lower half,' Marmol said, so they wanted to stack two off days for him. Doesn’t sound like much concern, should be back Friday," Jones wrote on X.

Don't worry, Cardinals fans. The rookie is going to be just fine. He racked up two base hits on Tuesday and is slashing .302/.362/.396 with a .758 OPS, one homer, three RBIs, two stolen bases, five walks, two doubles, and seven runs scored in his last 13 games played.

JJ Wetherholt Is Going to Be Just Fine

May 30, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) hits a single against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | Jeff Le-Imagn Images

Overall, Wetherholt has played in 58 of the Cardinals' 59 games so far this season entering the action on Wednesday. After the Cardinals' series finale against the Rangers on Wednesday, they have a much-needed day off on Thursday. After that, the Cardinals will begin a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. The fact that the Cardinals already insinuated that Wetherholt will be back on Friday is very positive. At this point in the year, you're going to see guys a bit banged up. They're playing games every day. The fact that Wetherholt isn't dealing with anything more than that right now, is a positive.

For as good as the Cardinals' season has been so far, if they were to ever lose him for an extended period, it would be devastating to the offense. The same can be said about Jordan Walker right now. These two are the pillars of the Cardinals' lineup right now. Right now, Wetherholt is tied with Cam Schlittler of the New York Yankees and Nick Martinez of the Tampa Bay Rays for the ninth-highest wins above replacement in the league at 2.9. Walker is tied with a handful of guys, including Brice Turang and Kyle Harrison of the Milwaukee Brewers and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels for the 16th-highest wins above replacement in the league at 2.7.

Beyond these two, the next three guys who could be considered pillars of this lineup are Alec Burleson, Iván Herrera and Masyn Winn. Winn hasn't been able to fully get his bat going this season so ar, but he's a long-term pillar piece for the franchise as well.