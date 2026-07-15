Cardinals' JJ Wetherholt Extension Looks Even Better Now

It's hard not to be excited when thinking about the long-term vision of the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Cardinals are loaded with young talent, to say the least. 24-year-old Jordan Walker just earned his first All-Star nod and won the Home Run Derby. 23-year-old JJ Wetherholt inked an eight-year, $112.5 million deal that can escalate to $132 million. Then, of course, there are guys throughout the roster, like Alec Burleson, Masyn Winn, Iván Herrera and Michael McGreevy, among others. Plus, the Cardinals have one of the best overall farm systems in the league and just added to it throughout the 2026 Major League Baseball Draft.

The Cardinals are five games above .500 in what was supposed to be the first year of a reset period under president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. It's hard to ask for much more than that. The vibes are high and the club was playing well heading into the All-Star break.

St. Louis arguably could be a real contender as soon as 2027, depending on how the upcoming offseason goes for the organization. In the long run, the Wetherholt deal is going to go a long way in helping this club build as well. With each passing day, it looks more and more like a steal.

On the surface, this is an eight-year, $112.5 million deal we're talking about. The full breakdown makes it look even better. It is a true extension, meaning that it kicks in next year rather than impacting the 2026 season. So, that means that Wetherholt is signed all the way through the 2034 season. That's great in itself. Right now, Wetherholt is 23 years old. So, he won't hit free agency for the first time until after the 2034 season when he's 32 years old. Wetherholt's birthday is Sept. 10. So, his first taste of free agency will be after his age-31 season, but he'll turn 32 years old before the winter.

The Cardinals Made A Genius Move With JJ Wetherholt

Jul 10, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA;St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Atlanta Braves during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wetherholt is on the books for the payroll at $2.75 million in 2027, $4.25 million in 2028, $7.75 million in 2029, and won't hit double-digits until 2030 at $12.75 million. Now, of course, with these early extensions you will see lower numbers at the beginning. But even at its peak, this deal is a fair value. Wetherholt will make $25.25 million in 2034. He was already playing at an All-Star level this season as a rookie. If he just keeps getting better, that eventual $25.25 million is going to look like nothing, compared to other stars out there.

Wetherholt is tied for 17th in the league right now at 3.8 wins above replacement. Dylan Cease of the Toronto Blue Jays is behind him at 3.6 and got a seven-year, $210 million deal in free agency, for example.

If Wetherholt keeps playing as he has, he should be the clear favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. Kevin McGonigle should be the favorite in the American League. He got a long-term extension as well, but his was for eight years and $150 million, rather than $112.5 million. The Cardinals deal just keeps looking better.