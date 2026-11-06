Cardinals Fan Favorite Wants to Stay in St. Louis for Long Haul

The St. Louis Cardinals may not be a World Series contender on paper just yet, but the club took a step in the right direction and is building something that is going to be very good in the long run.

The Cardinals have built a juggernaut of a farm system and the idea of contention is going to hinge on how quickly these guys can make an impact in the big leagues. In 2026, we saw JJ Wetherholt, Joshua Baez and Leo Bernal, among others, make the jump to the majors and have success. Alec Burleson, who is still just 27 years old, led the league in RBIs and Jordan Walker broke out. There are pieces in place and more to come. Soon enough, this is a team that is going to contend, but which pieces are still going to be here when that time comes? Burleson made it clear that he wants to be while joining Cardinal Territory.

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, I love St. Louis," Burleson said. "I love what's going on here. The group of guys that we have that will be here for a while. Obviously, with where I'm at in my career, it may not line up with when this team is ready to do big things [but] I want to be here for it. I felt like I've been a small part of this whole process and I want to be on the infield with [JJ Wetherholt] and [Masyn Winn]. Like those guys are a lot of fun to be around. ... I want to be here for a long time."

Alec Burleson isn’t ready to fly from the Cardinals nest anytime soon...



Despite an uncertain timeline for contention, Burleson says “I want to be here for it” as St. Louis builds around its young core. pic.twitter.com/bn9csveMcj — Cardinal Territory (@CardTerritory) November 5, 2026

The Cardinals Should Give Alec Burleson An Extension

Sep 26, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) reacts after hitting a solo home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably, this is the type of move that the Cardinals should make. Burleson is talked about as a veteran for this team, which makes sense because he is already a five-year veteran. But he's a former top prospect and second-round pick who is a success story for the organization. He made it through the minors and initially had an inconsistent role in the majors. He adjusted and has gotten better and better.

Burleson won a Silver Slugger Award in 2025 and was even better in 2026. This past season, he slashed .279/.343/.473 with an .816 OPS, 26 home runs and a league-leading 116 RBIs. Plus, he racked up 37 doubles as well in 160 games played. He should've been an All-Star and, again, he's just 27 years old. Right now, he has two seasons of team control left. But the Cardinals should be looking to extend him.

The Cardinals are fortunate to have solid young pieces all over the place, but you need guys with a proven track record as well to help lead the charge for the young guys.

Burleson is a young guy himself, but he has picked up the mantle as the veteran and he's a good guy to have around the clubhouse. Plus, he's among the most underrated players in baseball in general. Burleson wants to be in St. Louis and the feeling should be mutual.