Cardinals vs. Reds Weather Forecast for Saturday Doubleheader

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds are going to try to get two games in on Saturday over at Great American Ball Park.

St. Louis and Cincinnati were scheduled to kick off the action on Friday night with Kyle Leahy on the mound against Chris Paddack. But Mother Nature had other plans. The game was cancelled early and now there are scheduled to be two on Saturday, with Game 1 scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. CDT. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. CDT.

The Cardinals are going to roll with Andre Pallante in Game 1 of the day-night doubleheader and then turn to Leahy to follow in Game 2.

While this is the case, things are still certainly going to be a bit wet over in Cincinnati throughout the morning. As of writing, the temperature over in Cincinnati is 66 degrees Fahrenheit with thunderstorms. There is expected to be thunderstorms sprinkled in throughout the day with around 11 a.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET. Also, there are currently projected to be thunderstorms at 2 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET.

The Cardinals And Reds Will Play Two On Saturday

May 5, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; A detail shot of Cincinnati Reds hat and glove in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

A 12:10 p.m. CDT first pitch would be 1:10 p.m. ET, which should be clear. At that time, it's projected to be cloudy and 71 degrees Fahrenheit.

All in all, right now it doesn't seem like it's going to be a perfectly smooth day from a weather perspective on Saturday over in Cincinnati.

St. Louis enters the doubleheader with a 28-21 record and tied with the Chicago Cubs for second place in the National League Central behind the Milwaukee Brewers. The Reds, on the other hand, are in fourth place in the division at 26-24 and are five games behind the Brewers. The Reds are 2 1/2 games behind the Cardinals and Cubs for second place.

Cincinnati is 5-5 over its last 10 games. The Cardinals, after two straight losses against the Pittsburgh Pirates, are also 5-5 over their last 10 games. There was a point when the Reds looked like one of the hottest teams in baseball, but they have completely come back down to earth. Sweeping the doubleheader on Saturday would be a big statement for St. Louis and would significantly hurt one of its biggest rivals in the standings.

It should be a fun day, although the weather won't be perfect.