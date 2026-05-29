Cardinals Finally Promote Jimmy Crooks, Nelson Velázquez: Instant Breakdown

The St. Louis Cardinals are trying to add a spark to a lineup that needs it and finally are giving young catcher Jimmy Crooks a shot in the majors this season.

Crooks has been the talk of Triple-A Memphis all season to this point. He played in 39 games down in Triple-A and slashed .262/.412/.567 with a .980 OPS, 13 homers and 29 RBIs. Finally, he is getting his shot in the majors. The Cardinals announced the promotion on Friday afternoon.

That's not all, though. St. Louis also announced that Spring Training standout outfielder Nelson Velázquez is on his way to the club as well. In response, utility man César Prieto and catcher Yohel Pozo have been demoted down to Triple-A Memphis.

C Jimmy Crooks has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



OF Nelson Velázquez has been selected from Memphis.



INF César Prieto and C Yohel Pozo have been optioned to Memphis. pic.twitter.com/ZxdT3em72d — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 29, 2026

This decision has been a long time coming. Let's dive in on both of the additions, as well as Prieto and Pozo being optioned.

Jimmy Crooks

Sep 6, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (8) signals to the pitcher in a game against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

The Cardinals have had three catchers in the majors this season in Pedro Pagés, Iván Herrera, and Pozo. Just over a week ago, Cardinals manager Oli Marmol made it clear that the club was comfortable with the catcher position. But now Crooks is on his way to St. Louis. This is absolutely the right move. Pozo is a great clubhouse guy and has swung a solid bat lately, but the Cardinals need more offensively from the position. We recently made the case for the club to roll with a Crooks-Pagés tandem with Herrera getting most of his playing time as DH. In the short term, still give Pagés a chunk of time because the pitchers are clearly comfortable with him. But when Crooks is ready, fully unleash him.

His offense was too good to leave in Triple-A. And with all of the catching depth in the minors, the Cardinals need to see what they have. Herrera is an awesome hitter, but at least right now doesn't seem like the long-term catcher.

Nelson Velázquez

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nelson Velazquez (88) returns to the dugout against the New York Mets during the first inning at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Velázquez looked like a star in camp and arguably should've been on the big league roster from the beginning. The club opted to start him down in Triple-A, though. He played in 40 games and hit seven homers and drove in 22 runs. He has legit pop and can help this lineup out until Lars Nootbaar returns.

César Prieto and Yohel Pozo

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Yohel Pozo (63) reacts after hitting a game tying one run double against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The big name here is Pozo, of course. He's a fan favorite and has been good lately. But he was the No. 3 catcher and a bench bat who wasn't getting a ton of time. The move makes sense. For Prieto, he was 0-for-17 from the plate in the majors.