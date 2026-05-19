How Cardinals Can Easily Solve Catcher Debate With Jimmy Crooks

The St. Louis Cardinals have a red-hot prospect down in the minors just waiting for an opportunity in the majors again in Jimmy Crooks.

But how will the Cardinals get him to the big leagues? That's the question.

There's no denying the fact that his offense could help the Cardinals. He has played in 33 games for Triple-A Memphis and has slashed .265/.415/.624 with a 1.039 OPS, 13 homers, and 28 RBIs. The Cardinals have Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés getting consistent time in the majors with Yohel Pozo on the bench. Herrera has played in 46 games so far this season with 29 being as a designated hitter and 17 at catcher. Offensively, he has been solid. He's slashing .265/.395/.406 with an .801 OPS, four homers and 20 RBIs. Pagés has played in 30 games so far this season and is slashing .204/.248/.357 with a .605 OPS, four homers and nine RBIs.

The Cardinals Should Promote Jimmy Crooks

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Jimmy Crooks (8). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Pagés is a very good clubhouse guy and has been solid defensively, which does help make up for the lack of offense. Herrera is one of the club's best bats, but he hasn't been great defensively. He's in the 47th percentile in blocks above average, the ninth percentile in caught stealing above average, and the 24th percentile in framing.

The Cardinals' farm system is loaded with too much long-term catching to waste any time. Arguably, Crooks should be up in the big leagues as fast as possible so the club can see if he's a long-term fit. Soon enough, we're going to be having these same conversations about No. 5 prospect Leo Bernal and No. 2 prospect Rainiel Rodriguez.

If the club doesn't want to make a move with Pagés, the easiest way to proceed would be to have Herrera consistently in the DH role, like he was last year, and roll with a Crooks-Pagés tandem. Then, you could have Herrera's bat in the lineup consistently and give the No. 7 prospect a shot. In this scenario, Crooks could be the backup in the short term as he gets used to the club's pitching. Then, transition into being the No. 1 with Pagés in the No. 2 role and then if an injury pops up or the club wants to get both guys off their feet, give Herrera a spot start here and there.

It shouldn't be too crazy. This is the same time that transitioned All-Star catcher Willson Contreras to first base so they could get looks at other guys. Arguably, Crooks should be up very soon.