Cardinals' Fireballer Could Be 'Prime Trade Deadline Material' After Dominant Start

The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten off to a strong start despite their bullpen struggling a little bit through their first 24 games of the season. They are 14-10 as they begin a series with the Seattle Mariners this weekend.

One bright spot for their bullpen has been closer Riley O'Brien, who has yet to allow an earned run this season. He has four years of club control remaining, but is having a breakout season after stepping into the closer's role last year.

Will Leitch of MLB.com predicts that if he keeps this up, he could be on the move at the trade deadline.

"O'Brien sure looks like someone who, if he keeps this up, is going to be prime Trade Deadline material come July," Leitch wrote. "It would be silly not to trade him."

Why trading Riley O'Brien makes sense

Apr 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) is congratulated by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) after the final out against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

O'Brien is 31 years old and having a breakout campaign. But the fact that he has a lot of club control left makes him an attractive trade chip. If contending teams overpay for rental relievers, then they certainly will for somebody that has four years left before hitting free agency.

The Cardinals had several chances to capitalize on Ryan Helsley's value, but John Mozeliak held onto him too long, and he lost a lot of value. Chaim Bloom has a chance to capitalize on the best asset the Cardinals have had in a long time.

It would be similar to how the Athletics cashed in on Mason Miller last summer. They knew they were out of contention, but also that they could bring back a haul for Miller. The Cardinals can do the same with O'Brien.

It's also important to note that often times, relievers are volatile. If a pitcher breaks out one year, there's no guarantee he won't come crashing back down to earth the next. Such was the case with Helsley.

However, with the Cardinals officially in a full rebuild, trading O'Brien makes a lot of sense, and they could really bolster their minor league pitching depth if they make a move such as this.

It will be interesting to see what they decide to do, but not trading O'Brien might be a mistake, one that they should not avoid repeating like they did with Helsley.

There is a lot to like about a potential return package for the veteran right-hander, and this could help set the Cardinals on the right path.