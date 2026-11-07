Cardinals Floated as Possible Landing Spot for Ex-Padres All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have little time to address some of the holes on their roster before the lockout begins, but there are some clear options for them as they look to find the right fits.

The biggest issue for St. Louis is its bullpen, which posted a 4.40 ERA this season, the fifth-worst mark in the National League. The team traded JoJo Romero at the deadline, so they could use a left-handed pitcher to boost the 'pen.

Tim Britton, Johnny Flores Jr. and Chad Jennings of The Athletic listed the top 40 free agents and which teams would be fits for them, and left-hander Adrian Morejon was listed as a possible fit for St. Louis.

"The top relief pitcher on the market has been overshadowed in his own bullpen, but while pitching in front of star closer Mason Miller, Morejon has accumulated the third-most fWAR and seventh-most strikeouts among relievers the past three seasons. In 2026, he was tied with Guardians closer Cade Smith for the most shutdowns. He also threw the third-most relief innings — only one less than Brewers multi-inning lefty Aaron Ashby — and only Miller, Louis Varland and Jhoan Duran had a higher fWAR."

Adrian Morejon as a fit for Cardinals

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers during the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This past season, the 27-year-old left-hander went 9-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 76 appearances and had three saves, as well as a 1.9 WAR. The former All-Star also averaged 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

The one issue here is that he'll likely be looking for a long-term deal. Britton, Flores and Jennings predict he will land a five-year, $110 million contract, and the Cardinals aren't really a team that operates in that fashion. Morejon would certainly help the Cardinals' bullpen out, but the Cardinals are unlikely to give him that kind of deal.

Rather, the Cardinals will search for somebody that they can add on a short-term deal and potentially flip at the trade deadline for prospects, much like they did with Dustin May this season.

So, fans shouldn't get their hopes up about the Cardinals potentially signing Morejon, as much as he would help the bullpen. He's simply going to be out of their price range, and signing deals such as the one proposed is not Chaim Bloom's nature.

They could still add an arm that is capable of closing though to take the pressure off of Riley O'Brien as the season goes on.