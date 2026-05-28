Cardinals’ Hunter Dobbins Is Forcing Attention in Triple-A

The St. Louis Cardinals spent the offseason surveying the trade market looking for ways to add young guys to the organization while offloading veterans.

St. Louis traded both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox, Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks and Brendan Donovan to the Seattle Mariners. In each of those deals, the Cardinals added young pitching to the organization. Guys like No. 4 prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje or No. 8 prospect Brandon Clarke could very well help the team out more in the long term, but one guy who could help the team at a moment's notice right now is Hunter Dobbins.

Cardinals fans have already seen Dobbins in action once this season. He made his team debut on April 30 and allowed three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He hasn't gotten another opportunity in the majors yet this season, but it's not from a lack of production. He's actually been very good down in Triple-A overall and has turned some heads.

The Cardinals Hurler Is Thriving In Triple-A

Apr 30, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Dobbins has made nine starts so far this season for Triple-A Memphis and has a 3.43 ERA and a 33-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 2/3 innings pitched. If there is ever an injury in the major league rotation, Dobbins is ready to go as soon as possible. Last year, he made 13 appearances in the majors for the Red Sox before his season was ended early after tearing his ACL. He had a 4.13 ERA in 61 innings of work.

Although he may not be in the big leagues for the Cardinals right now, he's under team control through the 2031 season. That's five more seasons under team control in St. Louis. He's one step back from being back in the majors and at some point he's going to help this club. He's actually pitching better down in the minors in the Cardinals' system than he did last year in the Red Sox's system. He made four appearances down in the minors last season and had a 5.09 ERA.

So, while he may not be in the majors right now, he's impressing down in the minors and is a significant depth option for the team at 26 years old. Over the last few years, it was a consistent talking point that the club didn't have enough pitching. That's not the case right now. The Cardinals are covered in the majors and have depth ready to go in Triple-A.