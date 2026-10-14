Cardinals' Jordan Walker Snubbed for 2026 Season Award

Part of what made the St. Louis Cardinals such a fun team for fans to watch in 2026 despite their record was the fact that the young players finally took the next step forward, and that includes Jordan Walker, who made his first All-Star appearance and even won the Home Run Derby.

Walker was also one of two Cardinals to drive in 100 runs this season, joining Alec Burleson. He bounced back from several down seasons and finally put together his best campaign since 2023.

Unfortunately, that wasn't enough for him to be considered for the National League Comeback Player of the Year Award.

Congratulations to the Players Choice Awards AL & NL Comeback Player Finalists!



AL

🔷 Yordan Álvarez

🔷 Gerrit Cole

🔷 Mike Trout



NL

♦️Sandy Alcantara

♦️Martín Pérez

♦️Zack Wheeler pic.twitter.com/PhbNaY4egg — MLBPA (@MLBPA) October 14, 2026

Jordan Walker left off list for Comeback Player of the Year

Sep 20, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leo Bernal (13) celebrates with right fielder Jordan Walker (18) after hitting a two-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this certainly isn't to say that the finalists aren't deserving of the award, it is interesting that Walker has been left off the list. He hit .269/.327/.466 with 29 home runs, 102 RBI, a 3.3 WAR, 22 stolen bases and a .793 OPS during the regular season.

This comes after Walker slashed .215/.278/.306 with a .584 OPS and six home runs in 2025 and slashed .201/.253/.366 with a .619 OPS and five home runs in 2024. Walker's turnaround has been nothing short of incredible, and to completely leave him out of the running for the award is a choice.

There was a lot to like about what Walker did this season. His defense improved and he finally started hitting the ball in the air instead of ground balls and line drives. The work he put in to become an All-Star and Home Run Derby champion should not simply be swept under the rug here.

Even in spring training, Walker wasn't looking his best, but things finally changed towards the end of that schedule, and he began hitting more home runs and elevating the ball.

Walker could at least win a Silver Slugger Award, but he bounced back from two dreadful seasons to finally put together the best season of his career, so it would only make sense for him to be a finalist after such a tough stretch over the past two years.

It will be interesting to see who wins the award and if Walker is at least considered for a Silver Slugger Award. There are still ways he can take home hardware for this season, but it just won't be in the form of the Comeback Player of the Year Award and will have to be through other means.