Cardinals Flamethrower Floated as Dodgers Trade Deadline Fit

While the St. Louis Cardinals' bullpen hasn't been great overall this season, the club does have one of the most intriguing relievers in the league right now in Riley O'Brien.

O'Brien is 31 years old and is under team control through the 2030 season. O'Brien has appeared in 15 games so far this season for St. Louis and has a 1.17 ERA and eight saves across 15 1/3 innings pitched. His advanced metrics are even better. Right now, he's in the 97th percentile in expected ERA, 96th percentile in fastball velocity, 100th percentile in walk rate, 98th percentile in ground ball rate, and 88th percentile in expected batting average against him.

Right now, the Cardinals are one of the best stories in baseball. St. Louis is 19-13 on the season and looks more like a playoff team, than a team that is going to blow things up around the trade deadline. But we've also got to remember that the goal of this season is development for the young roster. That's why as the Cardinals traded veterans away this past offseason, St. Louis mainly added prospects, rather than current big leaguers.

Could The Cardinals Trade the Flamethrower?

Apr 29, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the ninth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Cardinals don't need to do anything hasty right now, but O'Brien is going to be interesting to watch over the next few months. If he keeps pitching like this, there are surely going to be teams interested in adding a hurler who is under team control for four more seasons. But, who could be a fit? Well, Jack Harris and Dylan Hernandez of the New York Post predicted that O'Brien is a future Los Angeles Dodger.

"Future Dodger of the Week," Harris and Hernandez wrote. "Riley O’Brien, RHP, Cardinals (ETA: August). ... The late-blooming O’Brien, 31, enjoyed a breakout season last year, posting a 2.06 ERA in 42 games with the Cardinals. Pairing a 98 mph sinker with a sweeper and slider, O’Brien has converted each of his seven save opportunities. He’s yet to give up a run this season.

"The cost of acquiring O’Brien would be prohibitive, as he is under club control through the 2030 season. But, as mentioned earlier, the Cardinals are rebuilding, meaning they would have to consider dealing him if they’re offered a package of high-end prospects. The Dodgers have a well-stocked farm system, and while they might be reluctant to exchange prospects for a reliever, they could be forced to do so if Tanner Scott regresses to 2025 form."

Now, of course the Dodgers make sense. Los Angeles has a good farm system and lost Edwin Díaz to the Injured List. The Dodgers are the two-time reigning World Series champions and are never afraid to make a deal. If they're looking for bullpen help, maybe O'Brien could be the answer, but only if Los Angeles is willing to make an offer the Cardinals can't refuse.