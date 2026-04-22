Cardinals Early Success Is Masking Major Bullpen Issue

The St. Louis Cardinals bounced back into the win column on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins, improving to 14-9 on the year with a 5-3 victory. A lot of things seem to be falling into place for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals were not expecting to contend this season, though that may ultimately change if they keep playing good baseball. The offense is clicking, and the pitching staff is holding down the fort as they keep improving their record in the month of April.

However, Derrick Goold pointed out a troubling bullpen stat that can't be overlooked before Wednesday's game.

"With the exception of O’Brien, who secured his seventh save Tuesday and still has a 0.00 ERA and zero walks issued, and lefty JoJo Romero, who was unavailable Tuesday, the bullpen has invited the trouble it's allowed with walks," Goold wrote. "As a team, the Cardinals have six innings in 23 games when they’ve walked at least three batters. Five of them have come from the bullpen. Three of those innings with at least three walks have come in the eighth or ninth inning."

Cardinals bullpen allowing too many walks

Apr 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) is congratulated by St. Louis Cardinals catcher Ivan Herrera (48) after the final out against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

If the Cardinals want to keep winning, then this isn't sustainable. They largely have a pitch-to-contact staff, and that can sometimes lead to problems.

"“That’s the nature of the bullpen at times,” Ryne Stanek said after his performance. “Something happens and it always feels magnified, especially when it happens late in the game. It’s something that I know I need to be better, and I’m going to be better in the future. The more you dwell on it, you get in your own way. You start pitching away from contact or trying to pitch to only contact. And neither way is the way.”

Stanek himself walked the bases loaded on Tuesday and allowed two runs before the Cardinals held off the Marlins for a win. This is something that they need to improve if they want to keep their heads above water.

The rebuild is going well so far, but the bullpen's walks cannot, and should not be overlooked as the season progresses. Eventually, that could get them into trouble, which could ultimately sink them in the standings.

We'll see if they can correct this, but it is something that they need to pay attention to as the 2026 season progresses, because the winning isn't sustainable if it can't be fixed.