Cardinals Legend Ensures 'Tarps Off' Craze Stays Alive

A few weeks ago, a trend began at a St. Louis Cardinals game with the Stephen F. Austin club baseball team in attendance. Out of nowhere, the team ripped off their shirts and began waving them around, and the Cardinals ultimately completed another comeback win.

They appeared at two more games, both of which the Cardinals won. And so, the trend has stuck around in St. Louis. The Cardinals returned home for a weekend series against the Chicago Cubs on Friday, and the trend was alive and well.

Prior to first pitch, Cardinals Hall of Famer Al Hrabosky ripped off his shirt and chugged a beer to rally the crowd.

'Tarps Off' isn't going anywhere

Aug 20, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FOX Sports Midwest analyst Al Hrabosky attends the MLB game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Hrabosky certainly got the crowd into it on Friday night, and sure enough, the Cardinals ended up pulling off another come-from-behind win over their hated rivals. But it ultimately goes to show that this trend isn't going away in St. Louis, and to have a Cardinals Hall of Famer lead the charge was just enough to get the crowd excited and ready to go for what is likely the most crucial series of the season for St. Louis so far.

The Cardinals had lost four consecutive games and were swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. But perhaps all they needed was a little "tarps off" magic to get themselves going again.

The Cardinals are now 30-25 and still sit 4 1/2 games back of first place in the National League Central, but they are now in second place and hold the third NL wild card spot. Almost every time there has been a "tarps off" moment at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals have been able to win games, and it might just be a good luck charm for the Cardinals, who have performed far better than expected this season.

It's a new way for fans to have fun at the ballpark, especially in the middle of a rebuild, and it has energized the fanbase and the city. Hrabosky only added to the fun on Friday night, and it ultimately shows that this craze isn't leaving St. Louis anytime soon.

It was the start of a movement and a rallying cry, and now the vibes are much different and better at Busch Stadium that they had been the past several years. It will be interesting to see where this goes, but it certainly is a good way for Cardinals fans to have fun.