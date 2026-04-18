Cardinals Legend Lance Lynn Pitches Solution to Masyn Winn's Struggles

The St. Louis Cardinals are riding high after a 9-4 win on Friday night over the Houston Astros. The team has been a lot better than expected, and while it is still early in the season, the early results have been encouraging.

One player however, has gotten off to a slow start. Shortstop Masyn Winn is hitting just .189 with no home runs, three RBI and a .573 OPS. This is one area of concern for the Cardinals as they move through their rebuild season.

However, former World Series champion Lance Lynn believes there is a solution to this problem.

Lance Lynn pitches Masyn Winn solution

Apr 1, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Masyn Winn (0) bare hands and throws out New York Mets third baseman Bo Bichette (not pictured) during the eleventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"They've got to figure out a way to get him going, and I keep going back to, 'hey, put him at the top of the lineup,'" Lynn said.

Lynn explained that with Brendan Donovan gone and Lars Nootbaar on the injured list, the fact that Winn isn't at the top of the lineup could have taken its toll on him. JJ Wetherholt is currently the leadoff hitter for St. Louis.

But if Winn gets more chances, especially with his ability to get on base and run, that could ultimately have a positive effect on the offense. He has been the table setter for St. Louis in the past, and Lynn even pitched the idea of Winn at the top and Wetherholt hitting right behind hiim to create some thunder in the first two spots.

This could be a good solution for St. Louis as it focuses on ways to keep its hot start going. Winn is not a power hitter, so perhaps moving him up to a spot where he can focus on getting on base and starting rallies could be a good start.

Winn led off for the Cardinals in 2024 when Lynn was playing his final season, so Lynn knows what Winn can do at the top of the lineup and how that can affect the offense.

At a certain point, the Cardinals need to get Winn going, and perhaps moving him to the top of the lineup can have a positive effect on the offense, as well as Winn himself.

It will be interesting to see if he can turn things around, but he is a key piece of this rebuild, and the Cardinals need him to be the table setter if they want to keep their strong start to the season going.