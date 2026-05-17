Cardinals’ Organization Is Catching Fire at Every Level Right Now

It's been a fun weekend for the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has won three games in a row, including two straight over the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. That doesn't tell the entire story, by any means. The Stephen F. Austin club baseball team and Cardinals in general have captured the attention of the baseball world. The Stephen F. Austin club baseball team brought the viral "tarps off" trend to Busch Stadium and since then, we've seen thousands of fans in the stands waving their shirts above their heads at the stadium and bringing some energy to town that caught the attention of the Cardinals in general. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol even bought tickets out in right field for the fans to come for free and bring energy.

All in all, it's been a fun weekend. It doesn't hurt that the Cardinals have won both games in which things got electric in the outfield.

The Cardinals Have A Lot Of Prospects To Be Excited About

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje (87). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

There's more to be happy about if you're a Cardinals fan as well. When it has come to prospects this season, guys like Liam Doyle (No. 1), Rainiel Rodriguez (No. 2) and Joshua Báez (No. 3) have naturally gotten the most buzz.

Cardinals No. 4 prospect Jurrangelo Cijntje, the top prize from the Brendan Donovan trade, had one of his best outings of the season on Saturday. The 22-year-old switch-pitcher is down in Double-A Springfield right now and pitched just 4 1/3 innings and yet he struck out 10 batters.

Jurrangelo Cijntje ties a career high with his 10th strikeout of the game.



He has not allowed an earned run through four innings against a loaded Tulsa Drillers lineup. pic.twitter.com/Jvi3Ol0qxv — Kareem Haq (@KareemSSN) May 17, 2026

It wasn't his smoothest outing. He ended up allowing three earned runs — and four runs total — in the game, but he flashed the massive upside and potential that he has. He's a strikeout machine when he's going. He had seven strikeouts in his last start on May 10 across just 4 2/3 innings of work.

The young Cardinals already are impressing this season. They are already 27-18, but they are just scratching the surface. The Cardinals are built for the future. This past offseason, they added pitching prospects left and right, including Cijntje.

At some point, these guys will make the jump to the big leagues, whether that is late in 2026 or in 2027. The rotation is going to get even better and the club seemingly has found core pieces all over on offense. It was a tough few years for St. Louis, but things have shifted already.