Cardinals May Have Hit the Jackpot Again With Joshua Báez

St. Louis Cardinals fans should be very excited about what the club has in No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez.

By now, you've likely heard of Báez a bit, at least. He's a 22-year-old former second-round pick who blossomed in 2025 and carried that over to Spring Training in the majors and made a legit case for himself to make the big league team out of camp. The club opted to send him down to Triple-A and he has kept the momentum going all season.

Báez has been on a heater that has been talked about a lot throughout the week. While this is the case, fans really should be buzzing about this guy right now. The noise shouldn't be slowing down, but instead getting louder. He has five homers in his last three games. That's ridiculous. He blasted two homers on Tuesday, two homers on Wednesday, and one long ball on Thursday.

The Cardinals Slugger Is Finding His Footing In Triple-A

Mar 7, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Joshua Baez (22) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Joshua Báez belts his FIFTH homer in the past THREE games for the Triple-A @memphisredbirds 🚀



The @Cardinals' No. 3 prospect sports an 1.020 OPS in the month of May: pic.twitter.com/NSahz4Kgum — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 29, 2026

He's seeing red right now and making his case for a promotion to the big leagues in the process. Now he has played in 47 games and is slashing .257/.338/.578 with a .916 OPS, 16 homers, 39 RBIs and 11 walks. That power will play. Hitting 16 homers in 47 games is a pace of 55 long balls across 162 games. His power surge down in Triple-A has just been ridiculous.

If you're not convinced based on a few homers, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom's comments will convince you.

"He's a special kid," Bloom said to KSDK News. "Special person. Not an accident that he overcame some of those early career struggles to get to be on the radar at this point at Triple-A. The power is going to play. It's really about getting his swing, his approach, to the point he can have success against both sides to where he can tap into that power routinely at the big league level. That's a process. You see the power at Triple-A, but there's still some things to work on, in terms of swing and miss and that offensive game. He's on his way. He's the type of guy who is going to put in the work."

"Special kid. Special person... The power is going to play."



Joshua Baez is currently on a power SURGE down in Memphis. I recently asked #STLCards President of Baseball Ops Chaim Bloom about the next step for the young slugger: pic.twitter.com/cJboSGArpl — Corey Miller (@corey_miller5) May 29, 2026

The Cardinals could use some more pop in the middle of the order and Báez is going to help with that at some point. At this point, it would be shocking if he didn't get a look in the majors at some point in 2026, if he keeps playing like this.