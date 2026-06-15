Cardinals May Have Perfect Trade Target Waiting as Deadline Nears

The St. Louis Cardinals suffered a tough series loss to the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, but still remain in front in the National League wild card race. This has been an unprecedented season for the Cardinals, as they were not expected to contend after initiating a rebuild under Chaim Bloom.

A lot of trades were made, which led to low expectations from the outside. However, they have played well this season and might be in a position to add a piece or two at the trade deadline.

Bob Nightengale notes that an interesting trade chip exists with the Los Angeles Angels. Perhaps the Cardinals could take a look at him if they decide to buy.

"Los Angeles Angels left-handed starter Reid Detmers is starting to pick up plenty of traction among teams seeking a starter at the trade deadline," Nightengale wrote. "Detmers is 1-0 with a 1.73 ERA in his past four starts, yielding a 0.54 WHIP and .105 opposing batting average with 37 strikeouts in 26 innings. He also has two more years of control."

Cardinals could have potential trade target waiting

Jun 10, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) delivers during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

The 26-year-old left-hander is 2-5 with a 4.00 ERA in 14 starts, but while his numbers don't jump off the page, he's still a serviceable option for a contending team's rotation. The Angels are out of contention, so it makes sense to trade him.

From the Cardinals' perspective, this makes sense as well. Interestingly, it's their bullpen that needs the most work, but if they were to acquire Detmers, they could simply slot him into the rotation and move Kyle Leahy back to the bullpen.

Because Detmers is not a free agent again until 2029, he could fit the Cardinals' rebuilding plans and give them somebody under team control that could fill a need for the next few seasons.

It all depends on how the Cardinals play leading up to the deadline, but Detmers isn't somebody that should cost them any top prospects. Perhaps the Cardinals could deal from their surplus of catchers to make this happen.

Another arm certainly wouldn't hurt, and Detmers is only 26, so he is still relatively young and could fit their needs. The Cardinals wouldn't have to break the bank to make it happen and could benefit from having him around if they hope to make a playoff push after the deadline.

We'll see where the Cardinals are in the standings by then.