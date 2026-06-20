Cardinals May Have Struck Gold With No. 5 Prospect Leo Bernal

In a season full of good performances from young guys in the St. Louis Cardinals' organization, the club now has another top prospect getting hot.

It's been the story of the season so far. The Cardinals have one of the best farm systems in the league. St. Louis entered the 2026 season with the No. 2 overall farm system in baseball, per Baseball America. When you have a farm system that good, naturally, you're going to see breakout performances throughout the season.

When the 2026 season kicked off, JJ Wetherholt technically was still the Cardinals' No. 1-ranked prospect, and he has lived up to the hype in the majors and should be the favorite for the National League Rookie of the Year Award. No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez has been incredible down in Triple-A and has 24 homers and 61 RBIs in 65 games played. That's a pace of 59 homers and 152 RBIs in 162 games. Cardinals No. 7 prospect Jimmy Crooks tore the cover off the ball down in the minors and was promoted to the big leagues as a result. The same can be said about Blaze Jordan, who is slashing .300/.323/.533 in eight games in the majors.

The Cardinals Are In A Great Place

Feb 25, 2026; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals catcher Leonardo Bernal (13) hits a single in the second inning against the New York Mets at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

While not a prospect any longer, the breakout performance from Jordan Walker has been yet another reason for fans to be excited this season. The list goes on and on and young guys are tearing it up for the Cardinals, both in the majors and down in the minors. Another guy who fans should be fired up about right now is No. 5 prospect Leo Bernal. He's the latest to get red-hot down in Triple-A.

Overall, he's slashing .267/.360/.443 with an .803 OPS, eight homers, 38 RBIs, five stolen bases, 32 walks, 11 doubles and 38 runs scored in 57 games played. Those numbers are very solid and they look even better when you dig a bit deeper.

Over his last 20 games, Bernal has gone 24-for-77 (.311) with four homers and 18 RBIs. So far this season, he has gotten time behind the plate and also over at first base. Plus, some time as designated hitter as well. He's just 22 years old and is starting to knock on the big league door himself.

At this point, the Cardinals are loaded at catcher in the majors with Crooks, Iván Herrera, and Pedro Pagés. So, there isn't a path to playing time yet for Bernal. But he's knocking on the door and the fact that he can play first base as well only makes him more interesting. If he can keep up this level of play offensively, he's going to make the jump to the big leagues at some point and help this team out in a major way.

The Cardinals' young guys have already shown this season that they can do some damage in the majors and there are even more coming soon. The future — and present — are bright, Cardinals fans.