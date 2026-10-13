Cardinals Need Bullpen Boost and Ex-Yankees, D-Backs Righty Fits

The St. Louis Cardinals need a boost in the bullpen this winter.

That is an understatement after the season the Cardinals just had in 2026. St. Louis finished the regular season with the 20th-ranked bullpen ERA at 4.40. That doesn't even tell the entire story. St. Louis finished tied for third in the league with 30 blown saves as well. If the Cardinals simply had an average bullpen, there's a real argument that they could've been a playoff team. But that's just not how things worked for St. Louis in 2026.

This winter, the Cardinals need to fix this issue. Even if the club doesn't expect to contend in 2027, having a better bullpen will improve the odds for the team in general while giving St. Louis more trade deadline ammo as well. One pending free agent who should have Chaim Bloom's attention this winter is former Arizona Diamondbacks and New York Yankees righty Jonathan Loaisiga.

Loaisiga has been very good for a long time. In 2026, the righty made 67 appearances with the Diamondbacks and logged a 2.42 ERA and a 48-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 67 innings pitched. It was one of the best seasons of his career so far and now he's going to head to free agency and should cash in. He made just $1.5 million in 2026. A deal in free agency surely would be more than that now.

The Cardinals Need To Target Jonathan Loaisiga

Sep 14, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga (43) throws in the fifth inning against the Miami Marlins at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He spent the first eight seasons of his big league career as a member of the Yankees before joining the Diamondbacks. In 2025, he had a 4.25 ERA in 30 outings in his final season in New York. There was some rust after missing all of the 2024 season, aside from three games.

His best season was back in 2021 as a member of the Yankees. That year, Loaisiga pitched to a 2.17 ERA and a 69-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched. Injuries played a big role in Loaisiga's career in New York, but he was finally back to full health in 2026 and looked like a bullpen star once again.

He has a career 3.30 ERA in nine big league seasons. That's the type of production you want in your bullpen. Plus, he has 13 postseason appearances under his belt. He's the type of player who would make the Cardinals better in the short term and who could be an elite trade deadline candidate. When free agency opens, the Cardinals should immediately target Loaisiga on a one- or two-year deal to fix the bullpen.