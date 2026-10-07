Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals Top 5 Offseason Priorities

It's certainly going to be an interesting offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

Last offseason, the focus of the offseason was trading veterans away to restock the farm system. Plus, the Cardinals strategically added in areas of need with cheap veterans. Dustin May was the biggest example of this, of course. He was signed, spent the first half in St. Louis and then was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals also signed Ryne Stanek and Ramon Urias, but neither was moved ahead of the deadline.

Things will be a bit different this offseason. There aren't a handful of aging veterans to trade, like last year. It's a different stage of the rebuild process. With that being said, let's dive in and break down what should be St. Louis' top five offseason priorities.

No. 5: Add A Veteran Starter

Jul 10, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (9) throws a pitch against the Philadelphia Phillies in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals have one of the youngest rosters in the big leagues and could use another veteran starter after trading May away. We've made the case for a few different starters, including old friend Jack Flaherty. Arguably, the Cardinals should take the same playbook they did last year with May. Go out and sign an intriguing veteran starter. If they play well and make a run at a playoff spot, great. If not, trade for prospects.

No. 4: Determine A Path For Third Base

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman David Hamilton (6) beats the throw to St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Thomas Saggese (25) for a double during the seventh inning of their game Saturday, September 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There are very few positional question marks for the Cardinals right now. The only one really is third base. Internal options would appear to be Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan. At some point in 2027, maybe even Jesus Baez could make the case for himself.

No. 3: Figure Out Matthew Liberatore's Role Moving Forward

Sep 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The lefty had the most difficult season of his career in 2026 and the Cardinals need to determine a path forward with him. Despite Liberatore's struggles, the Cardinals kept him in the rotation all season. Will that be the case in 2027? That's something to figure out this offseason.

No. 2: Add At Least One Or Two Bullpen Arms

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stanek came to town last offseason and has a club option for the 2027 campaign. It would be a bit surprising if it got picked up. Regardless, the Cardinals need to be shopping for multiple bullpen arms. The bullpen was St. Louis' biggest weakness in 2026.

No. 1: Find A Way To Disrupt Young Core As Little As Possible With Lockout Possible

Sep 24, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman JJ Wetherholt (26) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This could be a tough offseason for baseball in general as the collective bargaining agreement is set to expire after the season ends. There's a real chance that a lockout happens this winter. For a club as young as the Cardinals, they need to find a way to disrupt the progress of these guys as little as possible. If there's a lockout, they won't be able to maintain the same level of communication with the guys on the 40-man roster. Beforehand, the Cardinals need to have their programs and everything in order quickly, just in case a lockout does happen.