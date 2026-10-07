Ranking the St. Louis Cardinals Top 5 Offseason Priorities
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It's certainly going to be an interesting offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals and president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.
Last offseason, the focus of the offseason was trading veterans away to restock the farm system. Plus, the Cardinals strategically added in areas of need with cheap veterans. Dustin May was the biggest example of this, of course. He was signed, spent the first half in St. Louis and then was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals also signed Ryne Stanek and Ramon Urias, but neither was moved ahead of the deadline.
Things will be a bit different this offseason. There aren't a handful of aging veterans to trade, like last year. It's a different stage of the rebuild process. With that being said, let's dive in and break down what should be St. Louis' top five offseason priorities.
No. 5: Add A Veteran Starter
The Cardinals have one of the youngest rosters in the big leagues and could use another veteran starter after trading May away. We've made the case for a few different starters, including old friend Jack Flaherty. Arguably, the Cardinals should take the same playbook they did last year with May. Go out and sign an intriguing veteran starter. If they play well and make a run at a playoff spot, great. If not, trade for prospects.
No. 4: Determine A Path For Third Base
There are very few positional question marks for the Cardinals right now. The only one really is third base. Internal options would appear to be Thomas Saggese and Blaze Jordan. At some point in 2027, maybe even Jesus Baez could make the case for himself.
No. 3: Figure Out Matthew Liberatore's Role Moving Forward
The lefty had the most difficult season of his career in 2026 and the Cardinals need to determine a path forward with him. Despite Liberatore's struggles, the Cardinals kept him in the rotation all season. Will that be the case in 2027? That's something to figure out this offseason.
No. 2: Add At Least One Or Two Bullpen Arms
Stanek came to town last offseason and has a club option for the 2027 campaign. It would be a bit surprising if it got picked up. Regardless, the Cardinals need to be shopping for multiple bullpen arms. The bullpen was St. Louis' biggest weakness in 2026.
No. 1: Find A Way To Disrupt Young Core As Little As Possible With Lockout Possible
This could be a tough offseason for baseball in general as the collective bargaining agreement is set to expire after the season ends. There's a real chance that a lockout happens this winter. For a club as young as the Cardinals, they need to find a way to disrupt the progress of these guys as little as possible. If there's a lockout, they won't be able to maintain the same level of communication with the guys on the 40-man roster. Beforehand, the Cardinals need to have their programs and everything in order quickly, just in case a lockout does happen.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com