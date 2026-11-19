The St. Louis Cardinals have some work to do this offseason, but one of the most important things they can do for now is to try and lock up their young core. JJ Wetherholt has already been extended, but players like Jordan Walker and Alec Burleson have yet to receive their extensions.

However, Greg Amsinger of MLB Network shared that he heard at the GM meetings that Burleson had been offered an extension, but that things haven't come to fruition just yet.

"There was talk with Alec Burleson, to get Burly a contract extension and that did not materialize," Amsinger said. "But clearly, that was a target for their front office. They did extend an offer to Burleson, and I think they looked at this as an opportunity."

What an extension could look like

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) circles the bases after hitting a solo homer run during the third inning of their game against the Milwaukee Brewers Saturday, September 26, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Jake Bauers recently signing a four-year, $58 million contract with the Boston Red Sox, that could be similar to what the Cardinals are trying to work out with Burleson, and a deal similar to that could be what ultimately locks him up long-term.

The Cardinals could potentially look at giving him an extra year and perhaps more per year than that. But that may be the framework of what they are looking at.

Albert Pujols managerial update

Sep 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Albert Pujols stands next to his St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame plaque during a ceremony before a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Le-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Former Cardinals scouting director Randy Flores recently became the general manager of the Houston Astros and hired Brad Ausmus to be the team's next manager, but Albert Pujols was a finalist for the job and Amsinger believes the race was close.

"I think he was down to the final two," Amsinger said. "I think it was between him and Brad Ausmus, and he really wanted the gig. He's looking for the opportunity to do this because he knows he's the type of person that will be great at it. He thought it was going to be a perfect fit. Obviously, his relationship with Flo goes way back, but there are other voices the room. I think Jeff Bagwell, who's got the ear of the owner, who's very impactful, the Hall of Famer has a relationship going way back with Brad Ausmus."

The Los Angeles Angels still have yet to name their next manager, and Pujols has been working in their organization since retiring in 2022. Former Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak is currently at the helm there, and though he won't stay much longer, he does have a relationship with Pujols, and the spot could be open for him to manage.