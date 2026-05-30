Cardinals Next Call-Up After Jimmy Crooks Should Be Obvious

The St. Louis Cardinals had a big day on Friday and immediately were rewarded.

Fans have been looking for the club to promote catcher Jimmy Crooks from Triple-A Memphis for a long time and the club finally did on Friday, but that wasn't all. St. Louis also promoted outfielder Nelson Velázquez in the process as well. Crooks didn't play on Friday, but Velázquez did and blasted a homer.

The offense had been struggling and St. Louis and gave the club a much-needed boost. It was the right move. And now, the next question is who could the Cardinals call up next? Arguably, the next guy who should get the call to the majors is 24-year-old reliever Luis Gastelum.

The Cardinals Need To Make Another Move

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Luis Gastelum (95). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

The bullpen hasn't been great so far this season. Right now, the Cardinals are 19th in the league with a 4.27 bullpen ERA. Gastelum is 24 years old and is having a great season down in Memphis. He has made 22 appearances and has a 3.76 ERA on the season so far in 26 1/3 innings pitched. On top of that, he has a 26-to-13 strikeout-to-walk ratio as well.

He's 6'2'' and has an elite changeup. Gastelum has a 70-grade changeup and a 45-grade fastball. That will play in the majors. As of right now, the biggest hole for the Cardinals is the bullpen. The club has addressed catcher with Crooks and left field with Velázquez with Nathan Church on the Injured List. The rotation is in a good place and there isn't a clear answer down in the minors right now, outside of Hunter Dobbins or Quinn Mathews. The rotation doesn't need to make a change. The bullpen arguably does.

Gastelum should get a shot at some point this season and arguably it should be as soon as possible. The whole point of the 2026 season is development and seeing what the team has with its young guys. Clearly, the Cardinals need more out of the bullpen and Gastelum is someone right on the doorstep who could help in a big way. The Cardinals could improve the bullpen without having to go out and make an external addition. That would be a win.

This week, the Cardinals already got going down in the minors and promoted Crooks and Velázquez. The club is in a good place overall. But the next step should be giving Gastelum a shot on the sooner side.