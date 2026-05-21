Cardinals Not Promoting Red-Hot Prospect Despite Reports

There were some conflicting rumors out there around the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday morning.

Red-hot prospect Bryan Torres has been making some noise down in Triple-A and reports surfaced on Thursday indicating that he would be coming up to the majors. Former big leaguer Carlos Baerga initially reported that Torres would be coming up to the majors. That report picked up steam on social media and led to plenty of buzz, but it isn't true at this time.

Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reported on X that the Cardinals aren't making any moves at this time, including a promotion for Torres.

The Cardinals' Aren't Promoting Bryan Torres Just Yet

Feb 22, 2026; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Bryan Torres (39) catches a ground ball to retire Houston Astros left fielder Taylor Trammell II (not pictured) during the first inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Source with direct knowledge of the Cardinals plans says the team does not have any roster moves planned for announcement this morning, Bryan Torres or otherwise," Jones wrote.

Torres certainly has made a case for himself down in Triple-A this season. The 28-year-old has played in 36 games this season and is slashing .336/.454/.477 with a .931 OPS, two homers, 16 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 10 doubles, one triple and 24 runs scored. This is a guy who has gotten playing time at second base, center field and left field this season down with Triple-A Memphis.

At some point, the Cardinals should give him a shot in the majors, but that time is not right now.

So, while it was fun for a little bit on social media in the morning on Thursday, Cardinals fans are going to have to wait a little longer for Torres to make a big league appearance. The Cardinals arguably need some more firepower off the bench right now, but the priority for the team should be bolstering the bullpen at this point. Improving the bullpen would go further for St. Louis right now than adding someone like Torres to the big league roster. Plus, Lars Nootbaar is on a minor league rehab assignment down in Triple-A right now and should be back in the majors in the very near future.

All in all, there's no denying the fact that Torres is playing well down in Triple-A. If he can keep up this level of play, he should get a shot at some point in 2026. But that time isn't on Thursday. If an injury pops up, or the club sends Thomas Saggese or César Prieto down to the minors at some point, then it will be a conversation.