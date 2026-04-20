Cardinals Case For — And Against — Winning the NL Central

The St. Louis Cardinals are off to a sizzling hot start, going 13-8 through their first 21 games of the season. They have not made the postseason since 2022, but they are certainly playing like a team capable of getting there.

They are just a half-game back of first place in the National League Central, so there is a lot to like about this year's squad so far. It remains to be seen if it will last.

While it may be early in the season, it is fair to wonder if this team is actually capable of winning the Central. Here are cases for and against it.

Chaim Bloom and youth bring new energy that can carry Cardinals

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks with the media before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Cardinals desperately needed a change in their front office. After the 2025 season, Chaim Bloom took over for John Mozeliak. Based on the trades Bloom made, the Cardinals were not expected to be a contender.

Brendan Donovan, Sonny Gray, Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras are all gone. However, those trades opened the door for younger players to play more. JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman, Alec Burleson and Jordan Walker have more runway.

The youth seems to have given the Cardinals a boost early on. In addition, Bloom brings a fresh set of ideas to the table and seems more willing to roll with the times that Mozeliak was at the end of his tenure.

While some tough decisions were made, Bloom did what was best for the organization and set the stage for the future. With that new energy, the Cardinals are playing loose and relaxed and have taken on the role of an underdog. The vibes are better, and younger players are finally getting a chance to play more and show what they can do.

If that continues, the Cardinals have a chance to come out on top in the Central.

NL Central is a dogfight, and Cardinals may not have enough star power

Apr 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Contrary to expectations, the NL Central is a dogfight. Every team is currently above the .500 mark. But it may only be a matter of time before the Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers assume their positions at the top of the division.

The Reds are also loaded with pitching, and those three teams ultimately made the postseason in 2026. On paper, they are all better than St. Louis, and while games aren't won on paper, the Cardinals may ultimately be at a disadvantage before long and possibly even be crowded out of the race.