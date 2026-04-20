Cardinals Pipeline Update: Liam Doyle Flashes Potential in Bounce Back Start

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild this offseason, so there's almost no chance they can realistically compete for a postseason spot or National League Central title this season. As a result of this rebuild, the Cardinals farm system is as exciting as the big league club.

The Cardinals' farm system is filled with a lot of talent, even after seeing JJ Wetherholt come up to the big leagues and hold his own.

Let's take a deeper dive into a few of the biggest Cardinals pipeline stories from the last few days. What's going on in the minor leagues?

Liam Doyle finally flashes his ace-level potential

Tennessee's Liam Doyle (12) sends love to the Tennessee fans after Tennesee defeated Wake Forest at the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Once Wetherholt graduates from prospect status, Liam Doyle will be the Cardinals' top prospect. But he struggled in his first two starts this season, allowing 12 hits and seven earned runs across 3 2/3 innings. But he bounced back in a big way on Sunday, tossing four innings while allowing two hits and one run. He also issued a walk and struck out five hitters. This is much closer to the level of pitcher that Doyle is expected to be. He's unlikely to fly up through the minor leagues because he needs to develop trustworthy offspeed pitches to pair with his dominant fastball, but this outing is still a promising step in the right direction.

Tai Peete hits for the cycle in High-A

Aug 28, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, US; East infielder Tai Peete (7) during the Perfect Game All-American Classic high school baseball game at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Cardinals' No. 18-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline, had himself a very good week, as Tai Peete hit for the cycle on Thursday. In that game, Peete was 4-for-7 with four RBI and a cycle for the Cardinals' High-A affiliate. Peete has the power and speed tools to be an elite prospect, but he's struggled with the hit tool. If he can continue to trend in the right direction with his contact ability, the Cardinals could have a true star on their hands.

Rainiel Rodriguez is off to a very hot start in 2026

Jul 27, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom talks with the media before a game against the Cleveland Guardians at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

There's been a lot of talk about Jimmy Crooks being the Cardinals' next star catcher, and that discussion is warranted because Crooks has been very good this year. But Rainiel Rodriguez is seemingly one of the best catching prospects in the game. At the High-A level, Rodriguez is slashing .360/.484/.640 with two home runs, a triple, and six doubles through 13 games. He's an elite hitter who could find himself in Double-A in the near future if he continues to hit like this. At the time of this writing, Rodriguez is on an eight-game hitting streak with 15 hits in the last 10 games.