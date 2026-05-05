Cardinals Potential Andrew Chafin Fit Comes With a Catch

The St. Louis Cardinals have started off the season well and are in a much better position than expected. The team has won 21 of its first 35 games and sits in second place in a crowded National League Central division.

Still, it doesn't appear as though Chaim Bloom is planning to deviate from the current plan of rebuilding. They likely won't be adding anything big to their roster at the trade deadline.

However, there are ways they can improve the roster, specifically the bullpen. Jeff Jones of the Belleville News Democrat notes that Andrew Chafin, who recently opted out of his deal with the Cincinnati Reds could be a solid bullpen upgrade, but also noted a key catch.

"I suppose if you were the Cardinals, this would only make sense if you thought he could pivot into a deadline piece should things start to go south," Jones wrote.

Andrew Chafin's potential fit with Cardinals

Jul 29, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Washington Nationals relief pitcher Andrew Chafin (53) delivers a pitch during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Chafin would purely be a rental piece for St. Louis if they do pick him up. He is somebody that could serve as a veteran voice in a young clubhouse and provide some reliable innings out of the bullpen for St. Louis. The bullpen has been an issue for the Cardinals, as they have posted a 4.92 ERA, which is the worst in the National League.

But Jones is correct that the only way this would make sense is if the Cardinals view him as somebody they can trade at the deadline. A lot of contenders would be interested in a rental reliever such as Chafin, and the Cardinals, if Chafin does well, could bring back some prospects for him.

For now though, Chafin is a free agent and not on a Major League roster. The Cardinals may not have a fit for him. They have a lot of veterans on expiring contracts that could be traded at the deadline for some prospects, so adding one more might not make much sense at the moment.

However, it will still be interesting to see how the Cardinals attack the trade deadline and what they can get for some of their veterans. It will also be interesting to see if Chafin winds up on another team's roster before then. The Cardinals have a possible fit, but it wouldn't necessarily be a long-term fit.

This year's deadline will be important for Chaim Bloom as he assesses the future of the Cardinals.