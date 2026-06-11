Cardinals' Quinn Mathews Is Turning Heads in a Big Way in Triple-A

The St. Louis Cardinals are set in the starting rotation right now, but Quinn Mathews is making it hard for the club to keep him down in Triple-A.

The Cardinals' No. 6 prospect is red-hot down in Triple-A right now. His overall stats don't jump off the page. He has a 4.01 ERA and a 67-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 51 2/3 innings pitched. He has been awesome over his last two starts, though. In his last two appearances, Mathews pitched 12 innings and allowed just four hits and struck out 15 batters without allowing a run.

Quinn Mathews seems to be hitting his stride with the Triple-A @memphisredbirds. The @Cardinals' No. 6 prospect's past two starts:

12 IP

4 H

0 R

2 BB

15 K

27 swings-and-misses pic.twitter.com/RWk2xIXaAb — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 11, 2026

The Cardinals Prospect Is Breaking Out

Feb 27, 2026; Jupiter, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Quinn Mathews (60) sits in the dugout before the game against the New York Mets at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It's been a long time coming for Mathews to get hot. Last year, he finished the season with a 3.73 ERA in 24 starts down in the minors, but it was a step backwards. In 2024, he had a 2.76 ERA in 26 starts down in the minors. It's nice to see Mathews turning a corner because there's a real shot that he'll get a shot in the majors at some point this season. He's 25 years old and has been working his way through the Cardinals' farm system for a few years at this point. He was a fourth-round pick back in 2023 and has shot his way through the farm system.

Right now, the Cardinals have six hurlers in the majors for the rotation. The Cardinals recently promoted Hunter Dobbins to the big league roster and he returned to the rotation on Thursday against the New York Mets. On top of Dobbins, the Cardinals have Michael McGreevy, Matthew Liberatore, Andre Pallante, Kyle Leahy and Dustin May. As of right now, the group is all pitching well for the most part as well. There isn't a reason to make a change at this moment, but if an injury were to pop up at some point, Mathews would immediately be the next guy to bring up to the big leagues.

Throughout Spring Training, Mathews was a guy to follow for the organization. It certainly wasn't expected that he would make the club out of camp, but he's inching his way there. This hot streak recently has certainly put him back on the map. If you're a Cardinals fan, it's hard not to be excited about what he can be and how this rotation can get even better at some point this season. Things are looking up, Cardinals fans.