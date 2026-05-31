Cardinals Cut Ties With Rookie, Officially Bring Back Hunter Dobbins

The St. Louis Cardinals have Hunter Dobbins back in the big leagues ready to roll.

Dobbins was acquired by the Cardinals this past offseason from the Boston Red Sox. He came over to town in the Willson Contreras trade. The 26-year-old has made one appearance in the majors this season for the Cardinals. He made his Cardinals debut on April 30 and allowed three earned runs in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Afterward, he was sent back down to Triple-A Memphis.

On Sunday, he was promoted back to the majors, though. St. Louis announced that Dobbins is coming back up to the big league club and rookie hurler Matt Pushard was designated for assignment.

"RHP Hunter Dobbins has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Matt Pushard has been designated for assignment."

RHP Hunter Dobbins has been recalled from Memphis (AAA).



RHP Matt Pushard has been designated for assignment. pic.twitter.com/t6oL3kegOG — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) May 31, 2026

The Cardinals Made A Change

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Hunter Dobbins (40) throws in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Pushard was selected by the Cardinals in the 2025 Rule 5 Draft. Now that Pushard has been designated for assignment, teams around the league can claim him if they see fit. But that would come with the Rule 5 Draft rules. Being a Rule 5 Draft pick, Pushard has to be on a big league roster, or be offered back to the Miami Marlins, who the Cardinals selected him from. If Pushard goes unclaimed, he has to be offered back to Miami. If a team does claim him, then they will have to carry Pushard on their big league roster, or risk losing him to Miami.

The rookie made just six appearances in the majors with the Cardinals and had a 5.14 ERA and a 6-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio in seven innings pitched.

Dobbins has made nine starts down in Triple-A this season and logged a 3.43 ERA and 33-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 44 2/3 innings pitched.

While he has been used as a starter down in the minors so far this season, the Cardinals made it clear that they will be using him out of the bullpen right now in the majors in a long relief role.

Oli Marmol said Hunter Dobbins will be used out of the bullpen tonight:



"If there's a spot for him, we'll definitely go ahead and pull the trigger on that."@MatrixMidwest | #stlcards pic.twitter.com/KnDbocfDbd — Grace Ybarra (@gnybarra) May 31, 2026

It's arguably the right call to have the 26-year-old back up in the big leagues. He was acquired this past offseason for a reason. Last season, he logged a 4.13 ERA in 13 total appearances for the Red Sox as a rookie. The Cardinals' bullpen has been a weakness so far this season. Now, they are getting a young reinforcement into the mix. The Cardinals needed a boost in the lineup and responded by promoting Jimmy Crooks and Nelson Velázquez. They also needed bullpen help and now are getting Dobbins into the mix.