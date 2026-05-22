Cardinals-Reds Pitching Matchups After Friday Rainout

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds will not be kicking off their three-game series at Great American Ball Park on Friday night after all.

St. Louis was scheduled to kick off the three-game National League Central contest on Friday night, but the Reds announced on Friday afternoon that the scheduled game was being postponed due to inclement weather in the area.

"Tonight’s Reds-Cardinals game has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader tomorrow, May 23, at [1:10 p.m. ET]," the Reds announced on X.

Tonight’s Reds-Cardinals game has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader tomorrow, May 23, at 1:10 PM.



More info ➡️ https://t.co/qLFz43s3WP pic.twitter.com/d00pT9SzUO — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) May 22, 2026

Now, the Cardinals and Reds will kick off their series with a day-night doubleheader on Saturday. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. CDT. Game 2 is scheduled to begin at 6:15 p.m. CDT.

This is going to be one of the more interesting series of the young season so far St. Louis. Any time you get the Reds and Cardinals together, it leads to some fireworks. The Cardinals have been playing like one of the best overall teams in the league, but they enter the series after losing two straight against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Still, the Cardinals are 28-21 on the season and in third place in the National League Central, just two games behind the Milwaukee Brewers for first place. The Reds have been struggling, on the other hand. Cincinnati is now in last place in the division at 26-24 and are 5-5 over their last 10 games.

Pitching Matchups For Saturday's Doubleheader

May 10, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Kyle Leahy (62) delivers during the first inning against the SSan Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

St. Louis was scheduled to send Kyle Leahy to the mound on Friday against Chris Paddack of the Reds. With the game being cancelled on Friday, the easy assumption is that these guys will simply be pushed back a day and start Game 1 on Saturday. Leahy has been very good lately and has a 3.94 ERA in nine starts this season. Paddack has struggled this season, on the other hand. He has a 7.07 in eight total appearances this season. Seven of those outings came with the Miami Marlins. In one outing with the Reds, he allowed two runs in five innings.

For the night game, the Cardinals are scheduled to send Andre Pallante to the mound against Brady Singer, who has struggled so far this season with a 6.26 ERA in 10 starts. On paper, the Cardinals have the advantage heading into the doubleheader.

If there are any more changes, we will keep you updated right here.