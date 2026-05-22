St. Louis Cardinals Vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Postponed on Friday Night

The St. Louis Cardinals and Cincinnati Reds were slated to face off on Friday night, with Cardinals pitcher Kyle Leahy expected to get the ball against newly signed Reds starter Chris Paddack. But because of the horrible weather in Cincinnati, Ohio, this won't be the case.

The Reds announced on Friday night that the game was postponed to Saturday as part of a split doubleheader between the two teams.

"Tonight's game vs. the St. Louis Cardinals has been postponed and will be made up as the first game of a split doubleheader tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 1:10 PM," the Reds announced in a post to X on Friday night. "Fans holding tickets for tonight's game may present their same ticket for the make-up game scheduled for tomorrow, Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 1:10 PM, with no exchange necessary. Gates will open for the make-up game for Season Ticket Members at 11:40 AM and the general public at 12:10 PM. The timing of the originally scheduled game for Saturday, May 23, 2026 at 7:15 PM remains unchanged. Gates will open for that game for Season Ticket Members at 5:15 PM and the general public at 5:45 PM."

Cardinals have the opportunity to bury the Reds in the NL Central

Apr 22, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) looks on against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The weather isn't expected to be great on Saturday, either, but the two National League Central foes have a solid chance to play tomorrow.

The Cardinals are in the perfect position to bury the Reds in the division if they can win the series. The Cardinals are 2 1/2 games ahead of the Reds in the division. If they can sweep Cincinnati, the Reds will remain near the bottom of the ultra-competitive NL Central. A sweep of the Reds would push Cincinnati under .500 after it got off to a hot start in April.

The Cardinals have the weapons to give the Reds fits. They have plenty of firepower on offense right now, as well as a lot of plus defenders.

It's not easy to take a series from a division rival, but the Cardinals are in a good spot against the Reds.