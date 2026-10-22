Cardinals Should Consider Pursuing Former All-Star Free Agent

Despite exceeding expectations this season, it's clear the St. Louis Cardinals are not ready to compete with some of the league's top teams.

St. Louis was a surprisingly solid team during the first half of the season, going 50-45 before the All-Star break, and was in the thick of the playoff race for most of the season. The Cardinals' second-half struggles put their roster holes on clear display. Third base and the bullpen are some of the question marks on St. Louis' roster, but the team could use a front-end starter to lead its rotation.

Though it would be surprising to see the Cardinals make a major commitment to a free agent, especially with the looming threat of a lockout this offseason, there are still plenty of pitchers with upside who could make a difference in St. Louis. One player the Cardinals should heavily pursue is former All-Star hurler Kris Bubic.

The Cardinals should have Bubic on their radar

Oct 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kris Bubic (40) reacts after being relieved during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Uniqlo Field at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Bubic was an All-Star in 2025, and for good reason: He had a 2.48 ERA in 18 starts in the first half," MLB.com's Will Leitch wrote on Thursday. "But a left rotator cuff strain early in the second half sidelined him for the rest of 2025, and left elbow soreness kept him out for four months this season. Bubic has spent time on the 60-day injured list in each of the past four years and has never thrown more than 130 innings in a season.

"The Dodgers acquired Bubic at this year’s Deadline, and when he returned from the IL in September, he only pitched in short stints out of the bullpen. He gave up a run in both of his postseason appearances. When Bubic is healthy, he’s great. But the left-hander needs to prove he can stay healthy. That sounds a lot like May a year ago."

The 29-year-old pitcher didn't perform as well this season as last year, but he was still a solid pitcher. Bubic posted a 3.76 ERA across 14 games this season, including nine starts, striking out 56 batters. Bubic clearly has a high ceiling, though injuries have derailed his career over the past few seasons. Even so, the left-handed hurler would be a massive upgrade to St. Louis' starting rotation. Due to injury concerns, Bubic likely won't sign an expensive long-term contract, which would fit the Cardinals' needs well.

Pursuing Bubic would be a great move for the Cardinals. He would improve their rotation and be a great piece to trade at the deadline to bolster their farm system as they continue their rebuild.