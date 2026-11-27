There are just a few days left before a likely lockout shuts down business across Major League Baseball. The St. Louis Cardinals are running out of time to make a splash beforehand.

On Dec. 2, a lockout is extremely likely to begin across the league. We've seen a flurry of deals across the league recently, including the Cardinals bringing back Max Rajcic, but there is more work to be done. The Cardinals are a team looking for starting pitching and Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that St. Louis is eyeing a handful of hurlers right now, including a former No. 1 overall draft pick in Casey Mize.

"The Cardinals have been actively pursuing pitching such as starters open to short-term deals and late-game relievers," Goold wrote. "Kris Bubic, one of the starters the Cardinals had interest in, agreed to a one-year deal for a reported $17.5 million, and that offered a glimpse into the cost of the Cardinals’ targets. The Cardinals have also looked into free-agent starters Casey Mize, Shoto Imanaga, Patrick Sandoval, and others of course, per sources. The lefty relievers considered include a reunion with JoJo Romero or a pursuit of A.J. Minter."

Why Casey Mize Would Work

Sep 19, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres pitcher Casey Mize (32) delivers during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mize is just 29 years old and showed in 2026 that he can be elite. Mize made 16 starts for the Detroit Tigers to begin the season and was electric. He had a 2.70 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, which is why he was a hot commodity ahead of the trade deadline. Mize was dealt to the San Diego Padres and struggled to the tune of a 7.46 ERA in 10 starts.

His first-half performance is why you bet on him in free agency. Mize clearly showed what he can do. Plus, in 2025, he had a 3.87 ERA and was an All-Star. At just 29 years old, there's reason to believe that this is the type of hurler he could be for a few years, at least.

St. Louis needs a starter and Mize is young enough to believe that he could be with the team long enough to see the club return to contention, unless he was traded before the 2027 trade deadline, of course.

All in all, Mize is the type of hurler that the Cardinals should be all over and the fact that they have reportedly shown interest in him is a good sign. The Cardinals haven't struck yet in the open market. This is the exact type of move that should get the offseason moving for St. Louis.