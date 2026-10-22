Teruaki Sato Signing Would Give Cardinals What They Need at Third Base

If the St. Louis Cardinals are going to add pieces in free agency this winter, there are three areas that the organization should be looking: third base, the bullpen and a veteran starting pitcher.

When it comes specifically to third base, one name that has been out there in speculation has been Alec Bohm of the Philadelphia Phillies. Another player who should have St. Louis' attention this winter is 27-year-old slugger Teruaki Sato of the Hanshin Tigers. Sato can play third base, which is what should have St. Louis' attention.

The expectation is that Sato will be posted this offseason by the Tigers after winning the Triple Crown in the Central League of Nippon Professional Baseball in 2026. Sato was a star, to say the least. He slashed .306/.383/.609 with a .991 OPS, 39 home runs, 106 RBIs, 40 doubles and 100 runs scored in 143 games played. Sato may not be a household name among Major League Baseball fans just yet, but he will be by this time next year. He has that type of talent.

The Cardinals Should Be All Over Teruaki Sato

Mar 15, 2025; Bunkyo, Tokyo, Japan; Hanshin Tigers right fielder Teruaki Sato (8) during the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tokyo Dome. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whoever ends up landing Sato this offseason is going to significantly improve their lineup. Plus, he can play either third base or in the outfield. The fact that he can play third base is why the Cardinals should be interested. Third base is the only position on the field that really has a question mark for St. Louis heading into the 2027 season. Thomas Saggese or Blaze Jordan could be internal options right away when Opening Day gets here. Jesus Baez is an elite prospect who will help at some point, but is not likely to begin the 2027 season.

If Sato lands a deal in the range that Munetaka Murakami and Kazuma Okamoto got last year, the Cardinals should be in the market. Murakami got a two-year, $34 million deal from the Chicago White Sox. Okamoto got a four-year, $60 million deal from the Toronto Blue Jays. A deal closer to Murakami's would be better for the Cardinals but Sato arguably will get one closer to Okamoto's.

Still, Sato is a guy the Cardinals should consider signing. Think of the White Sox, for example. They won 60 games last season and then still were aggressive and signed Murakami after his market didn't explode. He helped to change things with the White Sox and transform the organization into a playoff team. Sato is the type of player who could do the same. Plus, he's young enough to fit with the core of the organization for years to come. When Sato ultimately is posted, St. Louis has to get into the mix.