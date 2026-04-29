Cardinals Should Reunite With Old Friend After Yankees DFA

A former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is out there for the taking right now after being designated for assignment by the New York Yankees on Wednesday.

Former Cardinals outfielder Randal Grichuk, who was linked to St. Louis as a potential outfield addition throughout the offseason, was designated for assignment by New York after 16 games with the organization, as shared by the organization.

"Prior to today’s game, the Yankees made the following roster moves: Recalled RHP Elmer Rodríguez (#71) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre," the Yankees announced. "Designated OF Randal Grichuk for assignment."

Cardinals fans know Grichuk well. He began his big league career as a member of the Cardinals back in 2014. Grichuk spent his first four seasons in the majors as a member of the Cardinals. Overall, he played in 404 games with the organization over that span and slashed .249/.297/.488 with 66 homers and 182 RBIs.

The Cardinals Should Bring The Outfielder Back

Apr 24, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Randal Grichuk (34) hits a double in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

This past offseason, he was mentioned as a fit for the Cardinals on multiple occasions because of the fact that St. Louis publicly talked about wanting to add a right-handed-hitting outfielder.

Grichuk has struggled so far this season offensively, which is what led to the Yankees designating him for assignment. He slashed .194/.212/.323 with a .535 OPS, zero homers, two RBIs and 10 strikeouts in 16 games. While this is the case, he may still be worth a flier for the Cardinals for a bench spot.

This is a young Cardinals team that we're talking about. The vast majority of the guys on the roster are under 30 years old. Grichuk is 34 years old and is a 13-year big league veteran. While he has struggled offensively so far this season, having a guy like that who has been around the block and has already played in St. Louis would be a positive.

Recently, Nathan Church has been great for the club and Jordan Walker has looked like a star all season to this point. Victor Scott II has struggled offensively, but ripped a homer on Tuesday. Lars Nootbaar will be back at some point in May, barring a setback, but veteran depth in the meantime would be good for the club. Plus, with Grichuk being designated for assignment, St. Louis could simply place a waiver claim on him and nab him, unless a team with priority also puts a claim on him.

At the end of the day, a reunion certainly wouldn't hurt. Why not?