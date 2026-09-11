The St. Louis Cardinals have been failed by their bullpen numerous times this season. The most recent example was their loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. They led that game 6-1 with two outs and one runner on in the eighth inning, and in a matter of minutes, the game was flipped on its head.

The entire bullpen, with the exception of Justin Bruihl and Gordon Graceffo has been shaky for months. Even if the Cardinals aren't looking to contend in 2027, they need to find a way to beef up their bullpen so they can at least get through the season. Here are three potential options.

Aroldis Chapman

Sep 6, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrates after striking out the last batter in the ninth inning to seal the win over the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chapman is probably the least likely of the three options because he'll be more expensive than other arms. However, he likely won't sign more than a one-year deal, potentially with an option of some sort. He's a trusted veteran reliever that has been traded at the deadline before and brought back solid returns. Perhaps the Cardinals could sign him with the idea of trading him.

The 38-year-old is 3-4 with a 2.03 ERA and 33 saves in 50 appearances with the Boston Red Sox this year, and while his velocity isn't quite what it used to be, he can still touch triple digits. He also has nine All-Star appearances and two American League Reliever of the Year awards to his name.

Paul Sewald

Sep 7, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Paul Sewald (43) reacts and walks to the dugout after a pitching change against the Athletics during the seventh inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sewald found himself being poked fun at after he expressed his discontent with the Cardinals for the way they handled a rainout at Busch Stadium, but barring all of that, he still has a track record of being a very reliable reliever and somebody who has closing experience.

Despite a 5.10 ERA, the 36-year-old right-hander has saved 24 games this year and still played a key role in getting the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023. He's a veteran presence that can mentor some of St. Louis' younger pitchers.

Matt Strahm

Aug 1, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Matt Strahm (25) throws a pitch in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With JoJo Romero gone, the Cardinals could use a left-hander in their bullpen. Strahm is a free agent at the end of the year and can be used in high-leverage spots. It's uncertain whether or not Justin Bruihl will be able to repeat his success from this year, so signing Strahm as an insurance policy would make sense.

Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has posted a 7.32 ERA in 41 appearances with the Kansas City Royals, but he's somebody the Cardinals can take a flyer on that is hoping to rebuild his value.