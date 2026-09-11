Cardinals Should Target These 3 Relievers to Bolster Broken Down Bullpen
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The St. Louis Cardinals have been failed by their bullpen numerous times this season. The most recent example was their loss to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. They led that game 6-1 with two outs and one runner on in the eighth inning, and in a matter of minutes, the game was flipped on its head.
The entire bullpen, with the exception of Justin Bruihl and Gordon Graceffo has been shaky for months. Even if the Cardinals aren't looking to contend in 2027, they need to find a way to beef up their bullpen so they can at least get through the season. Here are three potential options.
Aroldis Chapman
Chapman is probably the least likely of the three options because he'll be more expensive than other arms. However, he likely won't sign more than a one-year deal, potentially with an option of some sort. He's a trusted veteran reliever that has been traded at the deadline before and brought back solid returns. Perhaps the Cardinals could sign him with the idea of trading him.
The 38-year-old is 3-4 with a 2.03 ERA and 33 saves in 50 appearances with the Boston Red Sox this year, and while his velocity isn't quite what it used to be, he can still touch triple digits. He also has nine All-Star appearances and two American League Reliever of the Year awards to his name.
Paul Sewald
Sewald found himself being poked fun at after he expressed his discontent with the Cardinals for the way they handled a rainout at Busch Stadium, but barring all of that, he still has a track record of being a very reliable reliever and somebody who has closing experience.
Despite a 5.10 ERA, the 36-year-old right-hander has saved 24 games this year and still played a key role in getting the Arizona Diamondbacks to the World Series in 2023. He's a veteran presence that can mentor some of St. Louis' younger pitchers.
Matt Strahm
With JoJo Romero gone, the Cardinals could use a left-hander in their bullpen. Strahm is a free agent at the end of the year and can be used in high-leverage spots. It's uncertain whether or not Justin Bruihl will be able to repeat his success from this year, so signing Strahm as an insurance policy would make sense.
Unfortunately, the 34-year-old has posted a 7.32 ERA in 41 appearances with the Kansas City Royals, but he's somebody the Cardinals can take a flyer on that is hoping to rebuild his value.
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Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow bishopcurtis5